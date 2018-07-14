Who is Rakesh Sinha? RSS ideologue nominated to Rajya Sabha by President Kovind

Sinha, who is considered as a political expert and is known for endorsing the ideas of RSS, is currently working as an Associate Professor at Delhi University.

Rashtriya Swayam Sewak Sangh (RSS) ideologue and Delhi University Professor Rakesh Sinha has been nominated to Upper House of the Parliament by President Ram Nath Kovind. Sinha, who is considered as a political expert and is known for endorsing the ideas of RSS, is currently working as an Associate Professor at Delhi University. Sinha is a familiar face in debates on national news channels where he is usually seen representing the views of RSS supporters. Sinha is also the author of a number of books and columnist for several leading dailies, including The Indian Express. Apart from these, he serves as the director of Indian Policy Foundation, a non-profit research organisation which aims at exploring constructive solutions to contemporary problems through intellectual pursuits.

Sinha has authored a number of books including the biography of KB Hedgewar(published in five languages); Golwalkar(Shri Guruji), political Journalism( under the fellowship of Makhanlal Chaturvedi Patrakarita and Sanchar Vishwawidyalaya,Bhopal), and Indian Muslims, Terrorism and Indian Media.

Apart from Sinha, former MP Ram Shakal, classical dancer Sonal Mansingh and stone artist Raghunath Mohapatra were also nominated to the Rajya Sabha. The nominations were made by President Ram Nath Kovind on the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Ram Shakal is an eminent people’s leader and a public representative from Uttar Pradesh, who has devoted his life for the welfare and well-being of the Dalit community. A farmer leader, he is widely respected for championing the cause of farmers, labourers and migrants,” a statement from the PMO said. Shakal has been a member of the Lok Sabha thrice, representing Uttar Pradesh’s Robertsganj constituency. Mohapatra is an internationally renowned artist on stone carving who is practising it since 1959. While Mansingh is among India’s most known figures of in the field of classical dance, performing Bharatnatyam and Odissi for over six decades.