Who is Rachel Godinho aka Rajeshwari? Meet Tejashwi Yadav’s wife and RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s younger daughter-in-law

While originally a native of Haryana's Rewari district, Godinho's family, according to media reports, owns a house in South Delhi's Friends Colony. (Credit:Twitter/@RohiniAcharya2)

In the busy season of weddings this year, RJD leader and Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav tied the knot with long time friend Rachel Godinho in the national capital on Thursday. While Tejashwi Yadav has established himself as a popular leader and is seen as his father and former Chief Minister of Bihar Lalu Prasad Yadav’s political heir, few were aware about Godinho. Apart from the information that Godinho was a close and long-time friend of Tejashwi, few attendees were aware about the identity of the bride. The low-key celebration of the wedding, in view of the Omicron scare of Coronavirus pandemic, only little information could be gathered about the bride of the youngest son of Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Who is Rachel Godinho

The association of Godinho with Tejashwi Yadav dates back to their days as school children as both went to the same school- Delhi Public School, RK Puram in Delhi. According to media reports, Yadav has been dating Godinho for at least 6-7 years. A native of Haryana’s Rewari district, Godinho also completed her school education from the national capital like Tejashwi who also happened to study in New Delhi as his father RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav lived in the national capital a decade back.

(Credit: Twitter/@RohiniAcharya2)

While originally a native of Haryana’s Rewari district, Godinho’s family, according to media reports, owns a house in South Delhi’s Friends Colony. While there is little information available about the educational background of Godinho, as per a few media reports, Godinho has previously worked in the civil aviation industry as a cabin crew personnel. Her father is also reported to have retired from the post of Principal in one of the city’s schools.

Samajwadi Party President and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav attended the wedding ceremony.

According to media reports it was Tejashwi Yadav who wanted to keep the celebration of his wedding low-key in the wake of the Omicron variant scare. What would have been an extremely high-profile wedding, considering the stature of Tejashwi Yadav as a formidable and ambitious young leader of the state, turned out to be a low-key wedding with few political heavyweights present at the wedding ceremony. Tejashwi Yadav had almost brought his party RJD to victory in the state assembly elections held last year but fell short of the majority mark by a few seats. Yadav who fought the election in the absence of his father is widely seen as the political heir and a strong leader of the Congress-led opposition alliance against the BJP.