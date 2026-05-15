The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday (May 15) arrested PV Kulkarni, the alleged kingpin of the NEET-UG paper leak. According to news agency PTI, Kulkarni, who is a chemistry teacher, was reportedly involved in the medical admission exam process with the National Testing Agency (NTA) and had access to the question papers.

How he transmitted questions

Kulkarni had mobilised students reportedly with the help of another accused, Manisha Waghmare, and conducted special coaching classes for those students at his residence in Pune. “The probe has revealed that Kulkarni was involved in the process of examination on behalf of NTA. He had access to the question papers, and he organised special coaching sessions at his Pune residence during the last week of April 2026, in which students were allegedly mobilised and taught the leaked material,” the CBI spokesperson said.

Kulkarni allegedly dictated the questions along with the options and the correct answers during these special classes. These details he dictated were handwritten by students into their notebooks, and have “exactly tallied” with the actual question paper of NEET-UG 2026 examination, an official said.

Current status of investigation

According to the details shared by the CBI, the investigation led to Kulkarni after the investigation agency also conducted searches at several locations across the country and seized incriminating documents, electronic gadgets and mobile phones. The officials also noted that a detailed forensic analysis of the seized items is underway.

On May 12, the CBI registered the case based on a formal complaint by the Ministry of Education. By May 14, as many as seven accused were arrested from Jaipur, Gurugram, Nashik, Pune and Ahliyanagar. Out of these, five accused have already been produced before the court and taken into seven days of custody.

The other two accused were arrested on Thursday and are now being produced before a court in Pune for transit remand for Delhi.

“The probe so far has brought out the actual source of the leakage of Chemistry paper as well as the middlemen involved in mobilising the students who paid several lakhs of rupees to attend the special coaching classes where these question banks were dictated/discussed. The CBI is committed to comprehensive, impartial and professional investigation in this case,” the agency said.

NEET-UG re-examination date

Meanwhile, the NTA on Thursday announced that the re-examination for NEET UG 2026 will be conducted on June 21, 2026, following the cancellation of the original exam over allegations of a major paper leak.

Taking to X, the agency wrote, “The National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has scheduled the re-examination of NEET (UG) 2026 on Sunday, 21 June 2026. Candidates and parents are requested to rely only on the official channels of NTA.”