Who is Priyanka Tibrewal, BJP’s bet against Mamata Banerjee in high-stakes Bhabanipur bypoll contest?

According to an election Affidavit filed by Priyanka Tibrewal, she is 41 years old.

The Bharatiya Janata Party today fielded Priyanka Tibrewal as its candidate from Bhabanipur against Mamata Banerjee. The move is the BJP’s counter to Mamata Banerjee’s ‘Bangla nijer meyekei chay (Bengal wants its own daughter)’ slogan which the TMC gave during assembly polls earlier this year. By countering Priyanka Tibrewal, the BJP has made it a’ ‘daughter vs daughter’ election.

Who is Priyanka Tibrewal?

Tibrewal, a lawyer by profession, had joined the BJP in 2014 reportedly at the suggestion of MP Babul Supriyo, for whom she was working as legal adviser. She is currently the vice president of the West Bengal BJP youth wing. A close look at Priyanka’s profile shows that she has been an active and vocal leader of the party. According to media reports, she was one of the petitioners in Calcutta High Court in the post-poll violence cases. While the TMC had been in denial mode over post-poll violence, the HC had ordered a CBI and SIT-led probe in the case, which the saffron party termed vindication of its stand.

According to an election Affidavit filed by Priyanka Tibrewal, she is 41 years old and her husband’s name is Aditya Kumar Tibrewal. Born on July 7, 1981 in Kolkata, Tibrewal did her schooling from Welland Gouldsmith School. She completed her graduation from Delhi University. She completed her Bachelor of Law, from Hazra Law College of Calcutta University in 2007 and Masters in Business Administration from Assumption University, Thailand in 2009.

Tibrewal made her first unsuccessful election debut in 2015 when she contested Kolkata Municipal Council Election from 58 Ward number. She was made vice president of BJP’s youth wing in 2020. She again contested Bengal assembly polls from Entally Constituency in which she lost to Swarna Kamal Saha of the TMC. While Saha secured 101709 votes, Tibrewal got 43,452 votes.