Who is Pranjal Patil? India’s first visually challenged woman IAS officer, now Ernakulam’s new Assistant Collector

About two years ago, Pranjal Patil from Ulhasnagar had cracked the Union Public Service Examination 2016 with a rank of 773 in her first attempt. Patil, who had lost her vision completely when she was just six, has now taken over as the Assistant Collector of Ernakulam, becoming India’s first visually challenged woman IAS officer. The 30-year-old will hold the position of the Assistant Collector for a year as part of her training period, whose first leg she completed at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie.

After completing her field training in Kochi, Patil will go back to Mussorie to wrap up her training at the end of which she is expected to submit a dissertation. Here is all you need to know about Pranjal Patil:

– Patil went to Kamala Mehta Dadar School for the blind. She faced a huge challenge as it was a Marathi medium school.

– Hours of hard work and a well-established support system in the form of Xavier’s Resource Centre for the Visually Challenged helped Patil get admission into St. Xavier’s College where she studied Political Science.

– She later shifted to Delhi to pursue her Masters in International Relations from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), after which she was admitted into an integrated M.Phil. and Ph.D. programme.

– Patil had undergone surgeries to reattach the retinas but they were not successful. “When the surgeries were done, I did suffer a lot. The pain did not subside until at least a year after the surgery,” she told IE.

– Interestingly, she didn’t take any coaching for UPSC exam as Patil thought that it would mount unnecessary pressure on her. She only solved mock papers and attended discussions.

Patil said that she stayed away from all forms of competition which made her job easier. “Occasionally I would doubt if my level of preparedness was enough, but I let the sincerity of my effort lead me,” she was quoted as saying.

Patil took charge as the Assistant Collector of Ernakulam on May 28 and got a warm welcome in Kochi. “Considering I arrived just three days back, I am yet to interact with a lot of people in Kochi; but I did notice right away that because Kochi is tourist friendly, everyone is very accustomed to receiving new people in the city,” she added.