The Aam Aadmi Party is gearing up to field a transwoman from the marginalised Paniya tribe as a Kerala election candidate. Polls for the 140 members Legislative Assembly are likely to be held before May 2026 — with a fierce three-cornered contest expected in the state.

According to a report by OnManorama, AAP is planning to nominate Prakrithi NV as its candidate from the Sulthan Bathery constituency. Party sources told the publication that her name had already been cleared at the district level and now awaited approval from the state and central committees. The AAP is not a major political presence on Kerala and reportedly aims to highlight its inclusive politics by providing representation to marginalised sections.

Who is Prakrithi NV?

The would-be candidate hails from the Paniya tribe — one of the most marginalised tribal communities in Wayanad. She is believed to be the first first trans woman from this specific community and AAP claims she would be the first transgender candidate fielded by a national party in a state legislative election.

Prakrithi is a renowned poet and activist based in Wayanad. She is celebrated as the first queer poet from the Adivasi community. She holds a degree in history and has also completed a teacher training course.

“Prakriti N.V. is a renowned transgender activist and poet. A native of Wayanad, she is the first queer poet from the Adivasi community. She is also the first trans woman from the Paniya community,” reads an excerpt from the Wayanad Literature Festival website.