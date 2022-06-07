Who is Nupur Sharma, ex-BJP leader facing heat over remarks against Prophet Mohammed?

The BJP has suspended its spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her remarks against Prophet Mohammad amid massive backlash from the opposition and over a dozen Gulf countries.

Sharma later tendered an unconditional apology , withdrawing her controversial statement said that it was never her intention to hurt anyone’s religious feelings.

Sharma describes herself as an advocate by profession and a prominent BJP leader on her LinkedIn profile. A law graduate from Delhi University, she completed an LLM from the London School of Economics (LSE) in 2011.

Sharma began her political career in 2008 when she was elected as the president of Delhi University’s Students’ Union (DUSU). She then worked with the BJP’s youth wing.

The 37-year-old contested the 2015 Delhi elections against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi seat. She, however, lost the election for the seat.

The party took action against Sharma, after violence erupted in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur over her remarks. More than 40 people were injured and over 1,500 people charged in connection with the violence.

While Sharma is facing cases in various cities over her remarks, the Delhi Police has now registered an FIR on her complaint that she is receiving death threats.

Delhi Police officials said the FIR has been registered under various IPC sections like 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) against the unidentified people.

Sharma will be summoned by the Mumbai police to record her statement in connection with an FIR against her on a complaint by Muslim outfit Raza Academyover her remarks, according to Mumbai police Commissioner Sanjay Panday.