Who is Noor Jehan? Shah Rukh Khan’s cousin contesting in Pakistan elections

Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan finds himself at the receiving end of Twitter frenzy. And this time, the reason is a newfound political connection and that too from across the border. According to a report by The Express Tribune, a cousin of Shah Rukh Khan will contest the 25 July general election in Pakistan from a constituency in Peshawar. Noor Jehan will be running for a Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly seat as an independent candidate.

Noor Jehan and her family reside in Shah Wali Qataal area, adjacent to the fabled Qissa Khwani Bazaar. Being Shah Rukh’s paternal cousin, Noor Jehan visited the Bollywood superstar twice and the family maintains a close contact with their relatives across the border. Noor Jehan has a political legacy attached to the family and she has also served as a councillor.

Noor Jehan’s family had been a part of the Khudai Khidmatgar (Servants of Gods) movement during the pre-Independence days, which was led by freedom activist Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan, also known as Bacha Khan. The Khudai Khidmatgar movement was launched in 1929 and advocated the use of civilian resistance against British rule and denounce violence. Thousands of people had participated in the massive agitation.

The Awami National Party (ANP) had also considered Jehan for a reserved seat for women but she could not make it to the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly. Jehan was quoted by The Express Tribune saying that she wanted to work for women’s empowerment and would like to focus on the problems in her constituency.

However, as soon as the news of Shah Rukh Khan’s cousin joining politics spread on social media, the King of Bollywood’s connection with her sister from Pakistan caught the attention of trolls.

Congrats @iamsrk but ek kaam krna Pakistan chle jao & wapas kbhi mt aana India#SRKPakistani https://t.co/BOK8QfL19n — J A G R I T I (@Being_Jagriti_) June 8, 2018

ye rishta kya kehlata hai hai…? shahrukh must go to pak…….for campaigning re.. — Ankur Verma (@VedantHindustan) June 8, 2018

Srk wanted Pak players in IPL even after attacks on India. Srk was partying after 2 Days of Mumbai blast@iamsrk said India is Intolerant Srk’s family members are contesting elections in Pakistan. RT if u feel Terrorist Srk should be thrown to Pakistan @SRKsWarrior1__ pic.twitter.com/YeVZNNQvGu — Deνιℓ (@ibeingdevil__) June 7, 2018

Our best wishes …. As per reports, @iamsrk cousin #NoorJahan will be contesting as an independent candidate in the upcoming General Elections in Pakistan !! — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) June 7, 2018

This is not the first time that Shah Rukh Khan has been trolled. He was attacked by trolls for casting Pakistani actress Mahira Khan in his film “Raees” after the Uri terror attack.