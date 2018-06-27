Who is Naveen Jaihind? Social activist who is now Aam Aadmi Party’s CM candidate for Haryana

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has declared Naveen Jaihind as the party’s chief ministerial candidate for the Haryana Assembly polls slated to be held next year. AAP’s Haryana unit media in-charge Sudhir Yadav said that the party will contest elections under Jaihind’s leadership in the state.

“Jaihind, who is AAP’s Haryana unit president, is an able leader and is well educated. He is our (the party’s) face,” Yadav said. “In Naveen ji, we have more than a capable candidate, he is a youth, well educated. He has been into student politics for more than 10 years.”

Who is Naveen Jaihind?

Jaihind is AAP’s Haryana unit president and considered a close confidant of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He is married to senior AAP leader and Delhi Commission for Women Swati Maliwal. Jaihind and Kejriwal have been working together since Anna Hazare’s India Against Corruption movement. He was a member of the core committee of IAC and played a key role in drafting the Jan Lokpal Bill.

Jaihind was made the AAP’s Haryana unit convenor in 2016 after Yogendra Yadav was suspended for indulging in anti-party activities. With this, he also became a member of the party’s highest decision-making body, the National Executive.

In the 2014 general elections, Jaihind was AAP’s candidate from Rohtak. He had finished fourth with just around 46,000 votes in his favour.

Last month, Kejriwal who is also the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party, had announced that his party will contest elections on all 90 seats in the state. Kejriwal believes that the work done by his government in Delhi may help his party emerge as an alternative to the BJP and Congress in the state.

Kejriwal hails from Haryana. He was born in Siwani town of Bhiwani district. In last few months, he had held several roadshows to give a push to the party cadre. He had also launched a door-to-door campaign ‘Haryana Jodo Campaign’ to reach every village of the state and make them a part of the movement. “Just like Delhi, the revolution and change will also come here,” Kejriwal had said as he called himself “Haryana’s own son”.

According to reports, AAP workers have been asked to highlight the good work and initiatives of the Delhi government to earn the confidence of over 2.50 crore people of the state.

In the previous assembly elections in 2014, there were speculations that AAP may enter the fray but it opted not to contest elections following the poor show in the Lok Sabha polls. Also at that time, the national capital was placed under the President’s rule.