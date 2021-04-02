Who is N Rangasamy? Leader opinion polls predict as next Puducherry Chief Minister

Due to his pro-people policies, N Rangasamy is often called People's chief minister (makkal mudhalvar).

Victory for the National Democratic Alliance in the Puducherry assembly elections has been a recurring theme across opinion polls released as the poll season kicked in. And the man at the centre of it – N Rangasamy – a rare instance where the CM of the alliance won’t be from the BJP but a different NDA constituent. Rangasamy is a veteran leader and a prominent face in Puducherry politics, has been into active politics for over three decades. When the V Narayanasamy-led government fell in February this year, the focus was squarely on the next move of N Rangasamy. After the Election Commission announced the poll schedule for Puducherry, there were some differences between the BJP and Rangasamy. Sensing this as an opportunity, the opposition DMK even went on to woo him inviting him to lead the SDA. However, the BJP managed to resolve the differences and announced that it will be contesting polls under the leadership of Rangasamy in Puducherry and he will be the CM candidate of the NDA.

Who is N Rangasamy?

Born on 4 August 1950, Rangasamy started his political journey with the Congress. He first contested polls from Thattanchavady but lost to V. Pethaperumal by a margin of around 900 votes. Next year in 1991, he won from the same seat by a margin of 7260 seats and that marked the beginning of his winning streak that continues till date. He was elected to Puducherry Assembly from Thattanchavady constituency in 1991, 1996, 2001 and 2006. He then switched to Indiranagar and won from the constituency in 2011 and 2016.

In 1991, he was appointed agriculture minister, Co-operative minister in 1996 and Education Minister in 2000. He went on to lead the state in 2001 as the Congress Chief Minister and served till 2008. He quit Congress in 2011 to float his party All India NR Congress (AINRC). According to reports, he holds the record of becoming a chief minister within just three months of floating a new party. Interestingly, Rangasamy is the only leader in the Union Territory who became the chief minister by starting a new party. In the 2011 Elections, his party AINRC won 15 seats out of 17 seats it contested and its alliance partner All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) got 5 out of 10 seats it contested. N Rangasamy was the leader of opposition in the Puducherry assembly from 2016 to February 2021.

Due to his pro-people policies, he is often called People’s chief minister (makkal mudhalvar). The credit for the first government medical college at Kathirkamam also goes to him. The popular leader can be often seen travelling around the UT with zero security and sometimes riding a motorcycle in his constituency. Due to his simplicity and ease of accessibility, he’s been nicknamed living Junior Kamaraj in the union territory.

NDA in Puducherry constitutes of AINRC, BJP and AIADMK. Puducherry is going to polls on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2.