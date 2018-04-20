Who is Mokshesh Sheth? 24-yr-old CA renounces Rs 100 cr business to become Jain monk

​​​
A 24-year-old chartered accountant belonging to an affluent Jain family from Mumbai today embraced monkhood by renouncing his career and family business worth over Rs 100 crore.

Mokshesh Sheth, mumbai CA become jain monk, jain monk, who is mokesh sheth, news on mumbai CA jain monk, detail news on mokshesh sheth Mokshesh Sheth, who managed his family’s business for two years after becoming a CA, gave up all the earthly possessions and aspirations and became a Jain monk. (Photo courtesy: YouTube handle of Jain Pariwaar)

A 24-year-old chartered accountant belonging to an affluent Jain family from Mumbai today embraced monkhood by renouncing his career and family business worth over Rs 100 crore. Mokshesh Sheth, who managed his family’s business for two years after becoming a CA, gave up all the earthly possessions and aspirations and became a Jain monk at a ceremony held in Gandhinagar today, his uncle Girish Sheth said. From today, Mokshesh, the eldest son of Mumbai-based businessman Sandip Sheth, will be known as ‘Karunapremvijay Jee’, he said.

“Our family originally belongs to Deesa town of Banaskantha district (in Gujarat) and is now settled in Mumbai. We are into aluminum business and have a factory in Sangli. Mokshesh handled the operations for two years after becoming a CA in his first attempt,” said Girish Sheth.

“Mokshesh ran the business successfully and the turnover (at present) reached over Rs 100 crore,” he claimed. Yesterday, 12-year-old Bhavya Shah, son of a millionaire diamond merchant in Surat also embraced monkhood. Talking to reporters before becoming a Jain monk, Bhavya said he was happy to leave behind his luxurious life.

