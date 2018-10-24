Who is M Nageshwar Rao? New CBI interim director is IIT-Madras alumnus, President’s medal winner

M Nageshwar Rao will now take over the responsibility of the CBI director. He has been entrusted with duties and functions of the CBI director, as per the Central Government order.

The central government has appointed M Nageshwar Rao as the ‘interim’ director of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) with immediate effect. In a late night order, CBI director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana have been sent to leave. Rao was serving as the Joint Director of the premier investigating agency of India. Rao is a 1986 batch India Police Service (IPS) of Odisha cadre.

Rao boasts sound scholastic credentials. He holds a post-graduate degree in Chemistry from the Osmania University in Hyderabad. Apart from this Rao is an alumnus of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)- Madras. After that he joined the elite IPS. Rao was awarded President’s medal, Special Duty medal and Odisha governor’s medal.

Rao will now take over the responsibility of the CBI director. He has been entrusted with duties and functions of the CBI director, as per the Central Government order.