The government on Saturday appointed Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth as the next Chief of the Army Staff, placing an Armoured Corps officer with extensive operational and capability-development experience at the helm of the Indian Army.

Lt Gen Seth, who is currently the Vice Chief of the Army Staff, will assume office in the rank of General from the afternoon of June 30. He will succeed General Upendra Dwivedi, who retires from service the same day.

His elevation comes less than three months after he took over as Vice Chief on April 1. But the relatively brief tenure in the Army’s second-highest position follows nearly four decades of service across combat formations, counter-insurgency operations, strategic planning and military acquisition.

An Armoured Corps officer

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy in Khadakwasla and the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun, Seth was commissioned into the 2nd Lancers also known as Gardner’s Horse on December 20, 1986.

He will be the first officer from the Armoured Corps to become Army chief since General Shankar Roy Chowdhury retired in 1997.

The appointment brings an officer trained in mechanised warfare to the top post at a time when the Army is working to combine traditional battlefield formations with drones, precision systems and emerging technologies.

From tanks to counter-insurgency

Seth has commanded formations at different levels across the Army.

He commanded Skinner’s Horse, one of India’s oldest armoured regiments, before taking charge of the Patiala-based 98 Armoured Brigade in the western theatre.

His operational experience was not restricted to mechanised formations: he also commanded the Uniform Force, a division-level counter-insurgency formation in Jammu and Kashmir.

After his promotion to Lieutenant General, Seth commanded the Sudarshan Chakra Corps, or XXI Corps, one of the Army’s principal strike formations.

He subsequently served as General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area, overseeing ceremonial responsibilities as well as major national and international military engagements.

Seth is a second-generation Army officer. His father, Lieutenant General Krishna Mohan Seth, had also commanded the Sudarshan Chakra Corps, giving the family the rare distinction of a father and son leading the same strike formation.

He headed the Southern Command during Operation Sindoor. Units under the command were involved in securing the Gujarat and Rajasthan sectors and countering Pakistani drones and other aerial threats during the military confrontation.

Seth subsequently reviewed the performance and operational preparedness of formations involved in the operation. He relinquished the Southern Command on March 31 and assumed office as Vice Chief the following day.

International and instructional experience

Seth served as an operations officer with the United Nations Angola Verification Mission between 1995 and 1996. His instructional assignments included tenures at the National Defence Academy and the School of Armoured Warfare in Ahmednagar.

His professional military education includes the Higher Command Course and the National Defence College.

He also attended the Command and Staff Course in Paris and an international defence-acquisition management programme at the US Naval Postgraduate School in California.

A recipient of the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Uttam Yudh Seva Medal and Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Seth will take over an Army simultaneously focused on maintaining combat preparedness and transforming its equipment, organisation and operating doctrines.

His career, spanning armoured warfare, counter-insurgency, operational commands and acquisition planning places him at the intersection of those two priorities.