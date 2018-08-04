Who is KM Joseph? Meet the Supreme Court judge elevated after Centre-Collegium standoff

On July 31, 2014, Justice Joseph was sworn in as the ninth Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court.

Well-known among his colleagues at the Uttarakhand High Court for impeccable integrity and authority, Chief Justice KM Joseph was accorded farewell on Friday. Joseph, the fifth Chief Justice of Uttarakhand High Court since its inception in November 2000, is now elevated to the Supreme Court. Justice Joseph is, currently, the longest-serving Chief Justice of a High Court in the country and has served as Chief Justice of Uttarakhand for a little over four years. Justice K M Joseph has been elevated to the Supreme Court after a prolonged standoff between the centre and Supreme Court collegium.

Here’s all you need to know about one of the finest judges of Uttrakhand High court:

1. Justice Kuttiyil Mathew Joseph served as a permanent judge of the Kerala High Court from 2004 to 2014.

2. On July 31, 2014, he was sworn in as the ninth Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court.

3. Justice K M Joseph studied in Loyola college in Chennai and secured his law degree from Law College, Ernakulum. He started his legal practice at the Delhi High Court.

4. He is the son of former SC judge K K Mathew who also served as Chairman of the Law Commission.

5. In April 2016, the bench headed by Justice KM Joseph had quashed President’s Rule imposed by the Centre in Uttarakhand and brought back the Harish Rawat-led Congress government to power.

6. Justice Joseph’s elevation to the Supreme Court has been a point of contention between the government and the judiciary. His name was first recommended by the Collegium on January 10. However, though the collegium said Joseph is “more deserving and suitable in all respects” than other chief justices and judges of the high courts, the Centre had returned his recommendation.

The government has also given its nod to appoint Madras High Court Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Orissa High Court Chief Justice Vineet Saran to the top court.

Justice Banerjee, elevated from the bar, was directly appointed as the permanent judge of Calcutta HC on February 5, 2002. Justice Banerjee is currently the senior most judge from Calcutta and was appointed as the CJ of Madras HC on March 5, 2017. Justice Vineet Saran, a member of the bar, was elevated directly as a permanent judge of Allahabad HC February 12, 2002. He is currently the senior most judge from the parent HC of Allahabad and was appointed CJ of Orissa in February 2016.