At least six people were injured on Sunday when a speeding Lamborghini, allegedly driven by the son of a well-known tobacco businessman, lost control and hit pedestrians and two-wheelers on VIP Road in Kanpur’s upscale Gwaltoli area, PTI reported.

“The accident occurred around 3.15 pm near Rev-3 Mall when the luxury car, reportedly driven by Shivam Mishra, the son of businessman KK Mishra, went out of control and ploughed into people standing along the roadside and several vehicles, triggering panic in the area,” PTI quoted Atul Kumar Srivastava, DCP (Central), as saying.

Eyewitnesses said the driver appeared drunk and initially tried to run away after the collision. Bouncers in another vehicle reportedly tried to protect him and acted aggressively, which led to a scuffle with bystanders. Frustrated locals eventually broke the car’s windows and dragged the driver out. The damaged Lamborghini was seized and taken to the police station. An FIR is expected to be registered.

#WATCH | Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh: The son of a tobacco businessman hit more than four people with his Lamborghini car. He hit a motorcycle rider and injured several pedestrians.



The car involved in the accident has been seized by the Gwaltoli police station. pic.twitter.com/ouwjRHYR0D — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2026

Who is Shivam Mishra the alleged culprit?

The Lamborghini driver has been identified as Shivam Mishra, son of KK Mishra, a well-known tobacco businessman. In a PTI report, eyewitnesses and officials confirmed that Shivam was behind the wheel when the car went out of control. Shivam owns the Banshidhar Group and leads a lavish lifestyle, with luxury cars worth over ₹60 crore, all displaying the same number plate, 4018, according to The Sunday Guardian.

Locals suggest he may have been under the influence at the time of the crash, though police have not publicly confirmed any medical test results. Shivam has previously been in the news due to investigations into his family’s business and finances.

Who is KK Mishra?

KK Mishra, also known as Munna Mishra, is the owner of Banshidhar Tobacco Company, a major tobacco supplier based in Kanpur. He is a well-known figure in the Indian tobacco industry, with his company supplying tobacco to various pan masala brands.

In 2024, income tax authorities raided multiple locations connected to the Mishra family. Officials investigated financial discrepancies in Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd, checking for unreported income and possible tax evasion.

During the raids, officials reportedly found unaccounted cash, luxury assets, and signs of offshore transactions. Villas and a fleet of high-end cars, including vehicles with matching number plates, were seized. Shivam also owns expensive watches, diamond jewellery, and cash, which were seized during the investigation.

According to The Sunday Guardian, the raid exposed large gaps between declared assets and the actual wealth of the Banshidhar Group. While the full outcomes of these probes haven’t been publicly released, they had already brought the Mishra family into the spotlight long before the Lamborghini crash.

What happens next

Police are continuing their investigation into the Kanpur accident. The Lamborghini remains in custody, and an official FIR is expected to be registered. Some locals have protested, alleging delays and leniency due to the family’s influence, though authorities say legal action will follow proper procedures.