In the middle of the 2026 West Bengal election season, a small but noticeable change was unfolding in homes across cities like Delhi and Mumbai. Many families found their routines disrupted as domestic workers travelled back to their villages to vote. What seemed like a minor inconvenience at first soon became part of a larger conversation about migration, work, and participation in democracy.

As polling drew closer, that conversation began to take on a different meaning. The focus shifted from disruption to participation, highlighting how individuals often seen only through their work roles were actively engaging in the political process.

From household work to the ballot field

That broader shift is reflected in the story of Kalita Majhi. For years, she worked as a domestic help, earning a modest income of Rs 2500 and managing household responsibilities alongside her job. Her husband, Subrata Majhi, works as a daily-wage labourer, and their life mirrored the realities often discussed during election debates.

Majhi had previously contested the 2021 Assembly elections on a BJP ticket but lost to a Trinamool Congress candidate by over 11,000 votes. In 2026, she returned as a candidate from the Ausgram constituency on a BJP ticket, stepping into the political arena once again.

Campaign built on familiarity and trust

Her campaign stood apart from conventional election strategies. Without large resources or organisational backing, Majhi relied on personal connections built over years. She went door-to-door, speaking directly to voters about everyday concerns she had experienced herself.

Her background also became a talking point during the campaign. Families she had worked for spoke about her absence, noting how she had been part of their daily lives for years and was often treated as a member of the household.

The results reflected the impact of that approach. Majhi secured more than one lakh votes and won the seat by a margin of over 12,000 votes, defeating an established Trinamool Congress candidate, Shyama Prasanna Lohar.

Her victory goes beyond a single electoral result. It highlights a changing narrative where individuals from modest backgrounds are not just participating as voters but are also stepping forward to represent their communities.