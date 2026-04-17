Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) officer Kajal Meena has been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in a bribery case along with two members of her staff in Karauli district. The case involves allegations of accepting a bribe of ₹60,000 in connection with a land dispute-related work.

According to officials, Meena and her two subordinates was allegedly caught during a trap operation in Nadoti town while accepting the money for issuing a final decree in a land dispute matter.

ACB lays trap after complaint

The Anti-Corruption Bureau said the action followed a complaint alleging that the accused initially demanded ₹1 lakh to process the land-related decree. The demand was later reportedly reduced to ₹50,000 after negotiations.

Following verification, an ACB team from Sawai Madhopur laid a trap and intercepted the officials while the bribe was allegedly being exchanged. Authorities said ₹60,000 was recovered during the operation, including ₹50,000 allegedly meant for the SDM and ₹10,000 for the reader. Officials also recovered ₹4 lakh in cash from a bag carried by the accused during the raid.

From RAS topper to controversy

Meena, a 2024-batch RAS officer, had topped the exam in the ST category and holds a B.Tech degree in Electrical Engineering from IIT Mandi. This posting was reportedly her first administrative assignment.

After the arrest, attention has also turned to a video of her earlier mock interview, in which she spoke about her aspiration “to bring positive change in people’s lives”.

The arrest has triggered strong reactions on social media, with users highlighting the contrast between her earlier public image and the current allegations.

The ACB has registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and further investigation is underway.