In one of the more stunning upsets of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, K. Vijay Dhamu, a former auto driver representing the debutant Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has unseated veteran political heavyweight D. Jayakumar in the Royapuram constituency.

Dhamu secured a commanding 59,091 votes, clinching the seat with a margin of over 14,000 votes. The result has sent shockwaves through the state’s political communities as Jayakumar, a five-time MLA and former Finance Minister who has dominated this pocket since 1991 was relegated to a distant third place with just 18,000 votes.

From the Meter to the Assembly

K. Vijay Dhamu’s rise is the defining “common man” narrative of this election cycle. While his opponents brought decades of legislative experience and massive campaign funds, Dhamu brought a life lived on the streets of Chennai.

An auto driver by profession for over 15 years, Dhamu recently transitioned into a small auto-consultancy business. He is a veteran of the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (VMI), actor Vijay’s fan network. He has spent years conducting local charity drives, blood donations, and welfare camps in the Royapuram area.

An 8th-standard pass with assets totaling roughly Rs 29 lakh, Dhamu faced off against a multi-millionaire incumbent. His victory is being viewed as a rejection of traditional “dynasty and legacy” politics.

The “Thalapathy” Strategy

A stream of independent political analysts have also credited the victory in Royapuram to TVK chief Vijay’s grassroots strategy. Dhamu’s campaign avoided high-altitude rhetoric, focusing instead on the specific needs of Royapuram’s fishing community and the urban poor.

The fall of Royapuram is more than just a lost seat for the AIADMK; it marks the crumbling of a long established bastion. Even the DMK, which fielded Subair Khan (son of late veteran Minister Rahman Khan), failed to withstand the Vijay Wave that has now propelled TVK past the 100-seat mark statewide.

“I didn’t win because I am a politician. I won because the people saw a brother, a son, and a driver who knows the price of a liter of petrol and the struggle for a square meal.” K. Vijay Dhamu told reporters following the official ECI declaration announcing his victory.