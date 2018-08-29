Who is Justice Ranjan Gogoi? Man who could be next Chief Justice of India

Gogoi was one of the four judges who was part of the unprecedented revolt against Misra in the month of February.

Justice Ranjan Gogoi, the seniormost judge in the Supreme Court after CJI DIpak Misra, is all set to take over as the Chief Justice of India on October 2 when incumbent demits office. Gogoi was one of the four judges who was part of the unprecedented revolt against Misra in the month of February. There were speculations that Misra may not recommend Gogoi as his successor in view of the four judges’ press conference, but that may not be the case, as reports suggest.

Media reports claim that following the Law ministry’s request to Misra to recommend a name to succeed him, Misra has decided to propose Gogoi’s name in all likelihood.

If Misra does recommend his name, Gogoi will be the 46th Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. Born on November 18, 1954, Gogoi is the son of former Assam Chief Minister Kesab Chandra Gogoi. He joined the Bar in 1978 and practised mainly in the Gauhati High Court. He was appointed as Permanent Judge of Gauhati High Court on February 28, 2001.

Later, Gogoi was transferred to Punjab & Haryana High Court on September 9, 2010 where he was elevated to the post of chief justice on February 12, 2011. Gogoi was appointed as a Supreme Court judge on April 23, 2012.

Gogoi has been a part of a number of benches which have delivered landmark judgments. In the month of March, Gogoi and Justice R Banumathi, observed that in the absence of an arbitration agreement, the court can refer parties to arbitration only with written consent of parties either by way of a joint memo or joint application.

In April, his bench dismissed the appeal of Reliance Communication, challenging the Gujarat government’s demand notices seeking to levy Rs 13-crore property tax on cell towers and telecom equipment installed on rooftops and building terraces in the state.

His benches have delivered judgments related to cases in infamous JNU sedition row, Sowmya rape and murder case and subsequent charge of contempt on justice Markandey Katju.