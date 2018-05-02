Who is Jigna Vora, woman journalist acquitted in Jyotirmoy Dey murder? Check how the case unfolded

J Dey murder case: A special MCOCA court on Wednesday acquitted accused woman journalist Jigna Vora. The court has convicted underworld gangster Chhota Rajan for the murder of Mid-Day crime reporter Jyotirmoy Dey seven years ago. Vora is an Asian Age journalist. Along with Rajan, she was among the two prime accused in the case.
J Dey was murdered by unidentified killers on 11 June 2011, even as bystanders watched the horror at Hiranandani in Powai. The killers were later found to be members of a seven-member gang affiliated to Rajan. An initial probe into the case was done by Mumbai police, who filed charges against Rajan and Vora. The CBI took over the case in 2016.
Vora was arrested on 25 November 2011 by Mumbai police in connection with the case. At that time she was 37 years old and deputy bureau chief of Asian Age newspaper in Mumbai. She was accused of supplying key information about Dey, like licence plate number of his bike and address, to Rajan.
Vora was chargesheeted by Mumbai police in February 2012 under stringent provisions of MCOCA and several other penal offences.
Reports had then said that police found “circumstantial evidence” against Vora, including the three calls she had allegedly made to the underworld don.
However, the news paper’s editor had then clarified that Vora had made calls to Rajan for interview purposes only.
Rajan had claimed that he was instigated by Vora for killing Dey because of “professional rivalry”. Rajan’s claim was busted by then executive editor of Mid-Day Sachin Kalbag. He had told India Today that Vora was “too junior” to Dey “to have any rivalry.”
Vora was released on bail on 27 July 2012. According to PTI, she was granted bail on the ground that she was a singhle parent and had a child to look after.
A Tehelka exclusive report in March 2012 had hinted that Mumbai police played into the hands of Rajan and persecuted the two journalists the gangster had problems with.
Here’s how the J Dey murder case unfolded: Check complete timeline (Source: PTI)
- June 11, 2011: Journalist Jyotirmoy Dey (56) shot dead near Hiranandani Gardens in suburban Powai. A case of murder filed at the Powai police station and the probe transferred to the Crime Branch.
- June 27, 2011: Mumbai Crime Branch arrests seven people, including the shooter, Satish Kaliya, and others Abhijit Shinde, Arun Dake, Sachin Gaikwad, Anil Waghmode, Nilesh Shendge and Mangesh Agawane. Based on their questioning, the police arrests three more accused – Vinod Asrani, Deepak Sisodia and Paulson Joseph.
- July 7, 2011: Provisions of the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) invoked against the accused.
- November 25, 2011: Journalist Jigna Vora arrested on charges of instigating gangster Chhota Rajan to plan the killing.
- December 3, 2011: The Crime Branch files charge sheet in the case. Two persons – Chhota Rajan and Nayansingh Bisht – shown as wanted accused.
- February 21, 2012: A supplementary charge sheet filed against Vora.
- July 27, 2012: Vora gets bail.
- April 10, 2015: Asrani dies in jail after prolonged illness.
- June 8, 2015: The court frames charges against 11 accused under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections of 120(b) (criminal conspiracy), 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention), along with relevant provisions of the MCOCA and the Arms Act.
- October 25, 2015: Rajan arrested at Bali in Indonesia and deported to India. Later, lodged at Tihar Jail in Delhi.
- January 5, 2016: The case transferred to the CBI.
- November 7, 2016: Dey’s wife Shubha Sharma deposes before the court, tells he was tensed since a week before the killing.
- August 31, 2017: The special MCOCA court frames charges against Rajan.
- February 22, 2018: The prosecution completes its final arguments.
- April 2, 2018: The court records Rajan’s final statement under section 313 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). Rajan produced before the court from Tihar jail via video conference link.
- April 3, 2018: The defence completes its arguments. The special MCOCA court reserves its judgement in case till May 2