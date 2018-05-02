Who is Jigna Vora, woman journalist acquitted in Jyotirmoy Dey murder? Check how the case unfolded

Jigna Vora, one of the prime accused in J Dey murder case, has been acquitted in the case. (IR file)

J Dey murder case: A special MCOCA court on Wednesday acquitted accused woman journalist Jigna Vora. The court has convicted underworld gangster Chhota Rajan for the murder of Mid-Day crime reporter Jyotirmoy Dey seven years ago. Vora is an Asian Age journalist. Along with Rajan, she was among the two prime accused in the case.

J Dey was murdered by unidentified killers on 11 June 2011, even as bystanders watched the horror at Hiranandani in Powai. The killers were later found to be members of a seven-member gang affiliated to Rajan. An initial probe into the case was done by Mumbai police, who filed charges against Rajan and Vora. The CBI took over the case in 2016.

Vora was arrested on 25 November 2011 by Mumbai police in connection with the case. At that time she was 37 years old and deputy bureau chief of Asian Age newspaper in Mumbai. She was accused of supplying key information about Dey, like licence plate number of his bike and address, to Rajan.

Vora was chargesheeted by Mumbai police in February 2012 under stringent provisions of MCOCA and several other penal offences.

Reports had then said that police found “circumstantial evidence” against Vora, including the three calls she had allegedly made to the underworld don.

However, the news paper’s editor had then clarified that Vora had made calls to Rajan for interview purposes only.

Rajan had claimed that he was instigated by Vora for killing Dey because of “professional rivalry”. Rajan’s claim was busted by then executive editor of Mid-Day Sachin Kalbag. He had told India Today that Vora was “too junior” to Dey “to have any rivalry.”

Vora was released on bail on 27 July 2012. According to PTI, she was granted bail on the ground that she was a singhle parent and had a child to look after.

A Tehelka exclusive report in March 2012 had hinted that Mumbai police played into the hands of Rajan and persecuted the two journalists the gangster had problems with.

Here’s how the J Dey murder case unfolded: Check complete timeline (Source: PTI)