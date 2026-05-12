TVK leader JCD Prabhakar was on Monday (May 11) elected as Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Assembly, becoming one of the most important political faces of Chief Minister Vijay’s first government. While the rise of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has been associated with actor-turned-politician Vijay’s political momentum, the choice of Prabhakar shows experience and old-school legislative politics at the heart of a first-time government.

Several political analysts notice JCD Prabhakar as a familiar face in Tamil Nadu politics for decades as the veteran leader witnessed governments rise and fall. For young voters, Prabhakar has appeared to be a low-profile choice compared to the star power surrounding TVK.

Who is JCD Prabhakar?

Born on October 13, 1952, Prabhakar’s political journey dates back to the MGR era. In 1980, the veteran leader entered the Assembly as an AIADMK MLA from Villivakkam and later remained part of the party’s organisational machinery through the Jayalalithaa years.

Unlike other leaders, Prabhakar maintained a low-profile and built his career quietly through working consistently in his constituency and party structure. Over time, he earned the image of being an old-school Chennai politician with deep connections across political camps.

Even after several setbacks, Prabhakar stayed relevant within Tamil Nadu politics. That long experience is now proving valuable in an Assembly that is expected to witness sharp confrontations between the ruling TVK and opposition benches.

Why did CM Vijay pick Prabhakar as the Speaker?

Earlier this year, Prabhakar joined TVK and that raised serious questions signaling TVK’s attempt to bring experienced leaders into a party largely built around Vijay’s mass appeal.

His candidature from Thousand Lights itself carried symbolic weight. The constituency has long been politically significant in Chennai, and fielding a veteran there suggested TVK wanted credibility along with electoral strength.

According to the data available on Election Commission of India, Prabhakar contested against Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate Ezhilan Naganathan and won the elections by gaining 58,965 votes. The DMK candidate only managed to bag 43,824 votes.

Now, with TVK elevating Prabhakar as Speaker, the party Chief appears to be sending another message: while TVK may be a new political force, the government wants seasoned hands handling the Assembly’s functioning.

The Speaker’s role in Tamil Nadu is never merely ceremonial. The person occupying the chair often becomes neutral during political flashpoints, from opposition protests and walkouts to disputes over procedure and party strength.