Humayun Kabir, a former Trinamool Congress leader who now heads the Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) has found himself at the centre of a political storm in West Bengal after the TMC circulated a video. In the viral clip, he is allegedly heard discussing plans to hurt Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee electorally. The controversy now spans allegations of links with BJP leaders, claims about minority vote division.

Who is Humayun Kabir?

Kabir was earlier associated with the TMC but later parted ways with the party. He was suspended and later expelled following controversy over his proposal to build a Babri-like mosque in Murshidabad. He then formed the AJUP ahead of the Assembly polls.

That background has made the latest row politically crucial, especially because Kabir has been trying to gain support in minority-heavy areas.

What has triggered the row?

The TMC on Thursday shared a purported video of Kabir and demanded an Enforcement Directorate probe. In it, Kabir is allegedly heard stating he was ready to go to “any extent” to unseat Banerjee, had been in touch with senior BJP leaders and wanted to pull minority votes away from the TMC., as per a report by PTI.

TMC leaders claimed that Kabir spoke of a Rs 1,000 crore deal and an advance payment running into hundreds of crores. TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, “This video is an example of the various ways the BJP is carrying out electoral manipulation, “ as quoted by The Indian Express.

TMC leader and minister Aroop Biswas stated, “The BJP is trying to manipulate the mandate by using proxy players.” Kabir rejected the charges, terming the clip a “pack of lies” and “AI-generated”, according to PTI. He also blamed the TMC for trying to malign him and threatened defamation cases if proof was not produced. The BJP has also distanced itself from the row. BJP spokesperson Debajit Sarkar called it “cheap theatrics” whereas Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar stated to ANI there was “a direct fight between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP”

AIMIM cut ties

Meanwhile, AIMIM has announced that it was ending its alliance with Kabir’s party. In a post on X, it said it “cannot associate with any statements where the integrity of Muslims is brought into question” and would contest the Bengal polls independently. With polling due on April 23 and April 29, the controversy has quickly become another major issue in Bengal’s high-stakes election battle.