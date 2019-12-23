Who is Hemant Soren? The next chief minister of Jharkhand

JMM working president Hemant Soren addresses a press conference as JMM and Congress alliance lead in the Jharkhand Assembly election results in Ranchi. (PTI)

Jharkhand Assembly Election Results: The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Congress are on course to wrest power from the Bharatiya Janata Party in Jharkhand. As per the latest trends, the Congress-JMM alliance is leading on 46 seats whereas the BJP is ahead on just 25 seats. If the trends hold, JMM-Congress will form the government with Hemant Soren taking over as the seventh Chief Minister of the eastern state.

Who is Hemant Soren

Hemant Soren is the son of formidable tribal leader Shibu Soren, who has also served as the third chief minister of the state from December 2009 to May 2010. Three years after his father stepped down from the top post, Hemant occupied the highest post with support from Congress and RJD in 2013. However, his stint as the chief minister lasted for just 1.5 years. Hemant represents Barhait assembly constituency which falls under the Sahebganj district of Jharkhand.

Before becoming the chief minister, Hemant also served as Rajya Sabha MP from 2009 to 2010. Presently, he is the president of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, which has emerged as the single-largest party in the state with lead on over 29 seats, four seats up from what it had got in 2014. If JMM wins 29 seats then it will be its highest ever tally in its history.

Soren was the leader of the opposition during the Raghubar Das government. As the leader of the opposition, Soren continuously attacked the BJP government for its economic policies and the ‘mismanagement’ of ration shops. He had been very critical of the direct bank transfer in PDS. The JMM chief supports the idea of banning liquor in Jharkhand.

In the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Hemant met several opposition leaders to form the non-BJP government at the Centre.