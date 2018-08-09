Who is Harivansh Narayan Singh? JD(U) leader and newly-elected Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman

Harivansh Narayan Singh was elected as Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman with 125 votes whereas UPA nominee BK Hariprasad got 105 votes.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Election: A clear contest was seen on Thursday for the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman election as NDA’s Harivansh Narayan Singh and opposition nominee B K Hariprasad took the challenge head-on. Harivansh Narayan Singh was elected as Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman with 125 votes whereas UPA nominee BK Hariprasad got 105 votes. The post of Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman is vacant since the retirement of PJ Kurien on July 1. On Wednesday, JD(U) member Harivansh gave notices for his nomination as the NDA nominee.

Harivansh has the backing of Bihar CM and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar. Harivansh Singh’s selection is seen as a way to mend the relations between BJP and JD(U) after speculations of Nitish Kumar returning to Grand Alliance ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Here’s all you need to know about newly-elected Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman from BJP-led NDA:

1. Janata Dal (United) leader Harivansh Narayan Singh belongs to Sitab Diara village in Saran district. Legendary Jayaprakash Narayan too hailed from this village. He completed his post-graduation in Economics.

2. Harivansh Narayan Singh is a former journalist who was the former editor of Hindi daily Prabhat Khabar.

3. The JD(U) leader was also an MP from Bihar. He has served as the additional information advisor to socialist veteran Chandra Shekhar, who was India’s PM between November 1990 and June 1991.

4. Harvansh started his career with Hindi weekly Dharmyug in 1977. But, he then took the banking services exam and joined Bank of India in Hyderabad as an Official Language Officer. In 1981, he shifted to Patna.

5. After his banking stint, Harivansh Narayan Singh joined Hindi weekly Ravivar as assistant editor, Ravivar was owned by Ananda Bazar Patrika Group and Harivansh stayed in Kolkata for a couple of years.

6. Harivansh joined Prabhat Khabar in Ranchi in 1989 and rose to become its editor-in-chief. He quit the daily after becoming a Rajya Sabha member in 2014.

7. After becoming a Member of Parliament, Harivansh adopted Bahuaara village in Rohtas. He didn’t choose any village related to him in any way. Harivansh gave a major part of the MLA LAD fund to open a river study-cum-research centre at Aryabhatta University. He also used the fund for the development of an endangered language centre for at IIT-Patna.

8. Harivansh Narayan Singh has edited or written 19 books. He has also been a member of the World Editors Forum.