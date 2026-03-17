The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested a dental student from Saharanpur for allegedly having links with a module of the banned terrorist group Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). The accused, Haris Ali was arrested in Moradabad on Sunday, news agency PTI reported citing officials.

Who is Haris Ali?

Haris Ali, 19, is a second-year BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) student at a private medical college in Moradabad. He is originally from the Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

Police told PTI that they had been receiving intelligence inputs for some time suggesting that some people in Uttar Pradesh and other parts of the country were connected to a module linked to the terrorist organisation.

Handlers, some of whom are based in Pakistan, were trying to influence and radicalise people by spreading ISIS’s ideology of violent jihad and promoting the idea of establishing a Sharia-based caliphate across the world, including in India.

Use of social media to spread propaganda

According to the ATS, Haris Ali and his associates had created groups on social media platforms like Instagram and encrypted messaging apps such as Session and Discord to carry out their activities, the report mentioned.

Through these platforms, they allegedly tried to recruit more people, expand ISIS’s network in India and share the organisation’s propaganda material, ideological content and operational guidance.

ATS investigation and ongoing probe

The suspects were planning to carry out major terrorist activities in India under the banner of ISIS. After receiving the intelligence inputs, the ATS conducted detailed physical and electronic surveillance to confirm the information. A case was then registered in Lucknow and a full investigation was launched, PTI reported citing police.

According to the agency, Ali was working towards overthrowing the “democratically elected government” and establishing a Sharia-based caliphate system.

Officials told the news agency that Ali used fake names and virtual private networks (VPN) services to hide his identity while operating on social media platforms and messaging apps. Through these accounts, he allegedly tried to recruit and radicalise people with similar views.

Investigators also said that through these groups, he regularly shared ISIS publications and propaganda promoting the organisation’s extremist ideology.

This included photos, videos and audio clips of ISIS militants who had been killed, as well as speeches by key ISIS ideologues praising their actions.

Police said that to expand ISIS activities in India, Haris had created a group called “Al Ittihad Media Foundation,” the report noted.

Officials added that he regularly followed ISIS media and news channels, including its weekly newsletter Al-Naba and its propaganda magazine Dabiq.

During questioning, Haris reportedly told police that he did not believe in the democratic system and instead supported Sharia law and the creation of a caliphate, it added.

Police are now trying to track down other members of the network, as some of Haris’s associates are believed to have gone into hiding after his arrest.