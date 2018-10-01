Who is Gita Gopinath? DU, LSR alumna appointed IMF Chief Economist – Things you may not know about her

Gita Gopinath was born and grew up in India. (Image source: https://scholar.harvard.edu/gopinath/home)

This comes as a big good news and a moment for pride for India! International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde on Monday appointed Gita Gopinath as Economic Counsellor and Director of the IMF’s Research Department. Gita Gopinath was born and grew up in India. She is a U.S citizen and an Overseas Citizen of India.

Here are things to know about her:-

– Gita Gopinath will succeed Maurice (Maury) Obstfeld, who announced in July that he would retire at the end of 2018.

– Gita Gopinath currently serves as the John Zwaanstra Professor of International Studies and Economics at Harvard University.

– Gita Gopinath received her Ph.D. in economics from Princeton University in 2001 after earning a B.A. from the University of Delhi and M.A. degrees from both the Delhi School of Economics and University of Washington.

– She joined the University of Chicago in 2001 as an Assistant Professor before moving to Harvard in 2005.

– She became a tenured Professor there in 2010.

– Gopinath is co-editor of the American Economic Review and co-director of the International Finance and Macroeconomics Program at the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER).

– She is co-editor of the current Handbook of International Economics with Former IMF Economic Counsellor Kenneth Rogoff.

Reacting to Gita’s appointment, Lagarde said, “Gita is one of the world’s outstanding economists, with impeccable academic credentials, a proven track record of intellectual leadership, and extensive international experience.” “All this makes her exceptionally well-placed to lead our Research Department at this important juncture. I am delighted to name such a talented figure as our Chief Economist,” she added.