Who is G Parmeshwara? Congress MLA likely to be next deputy CM of Karnataka

As it is almost clear that Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy will be the next chief minister of Karnataka, there are speculations over who will be his deputy from the Congress. The front-runner for the post of Deputy CM is G Parameshwara – the chief of Karnataka Congress for the past eight years. Parameshwara is active in Karnataka politics for over 25 years.

G Parameshwara, who has been elected as an MLA from Koratgere, was first elected to the Assembly in 1993. At that time, Parmeshwara was appointed as a minister in Veerappa Moily-led state government.

A short profile on Karnataka Congress’ official website says late Rajiv Gandhi saw the potential in Parameshwara while visiting Tumkur and brought him to active politics. Soon, he was appointed as Joint Secretary of the KPCC. Parmeshwara was foreign-educated and fluent in English.

In 2013, Parameshwara suffered a shocking defeat in Korategre. At that time too, he was the president of the state Congress and among the top contenders for CM post. However, a defeat in elections made sure that he won’t come in Siddaramaiah’s way.

Parmeshwara belongs to an affluent family in Tumkur, which runs a chain of educational institutions. A Dalit community member, he is an agriculture post-graduate from Bangalore, and a Ph.D holder from Australia.

The leader will be serving his fifth term as an MLA. Earlier, he has represented Madhugiri in 1989, 1999, and 2004, and, after delimitation, Koratagere in 2008. The leader is said to have considerable support base among Dalits, backward castes, and minorities.

Parmeshwara has also served as Special Invitee to the Congress Working Committee. In Karnataka, he has also served as Chairman of the Campaign Committee for the KPCC and as its vice president and General Secretary.

In the cabinet, he has served as Minister for Sericulture (1993-94) and Minister for Higher Education (1999-2004). He was instrumental in establishing Tumkur University.