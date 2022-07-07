Who is Dr Gurpreet Kaur, bride of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann?

Born in 1993, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s bride Dr Gurpreet Kaur hails from a humble background from Pehowa village in Haryana’s Kurukshetra district. Her father is a farmer, and her mother, a homemaker. A meritorious student, Kaur passed her MBBS with flying colours from Markandeshwar University in Haryana’s Mullana in 2018, securing a gold medal.

Kaur’s father Inderjit Singh Natt had previously served as the Sarpanch of the Madanpur village, according to reports. Currently working as a physician, Kaur is the youngest sibling in the family while her two elder sisters are settled abroad. Kaur, lovingly known as ‘Gopi,’ is a caring, kind, bright and loving person, her excited neighbours told reporters, after expressing joy over their ‘Gopi Didi’ getting married to Punjab’s Chief Minister.

CM Mann is set to tie the knot for the second time today. The arranged marriage will take place following traditional Sikh rituals, news agency PTI reported. Mann’s former wife Inderpreet Kaur has settled in the United States, and is living with their two children — daughter Seerat Kaur Mann (21) and son Dilshan Mann (17). Mann’s children had flown down from the States to attend his oath-taking ceremony earlier this year.

Meanwhile, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, while wishing Mann, said that his turn will soon follow after his ‘big brother’s’ wedding. Taking to Twitter, Chadha wrote, “Chhote da number vadde ton baad hi aunda hai. Best wishes to my vadde veer Mann Saab and Dr. Gurpreet Kaur for a happy and blessed married life.”

“I have come here with my mother…I wholeheartedly congratulate Mann Sahab and his family on this special occasion,” Chadha said today after arriving for CM Mann’s wedding ceremony at Chandigarh. After reaching Mohali, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said, “He is embarking on a new journey today, I wish him a happy married life.”