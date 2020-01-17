Who is ‘Dr Bomb’? Serial blasts convict who went missing day before parole ended

Jalees Ansari has disappeared from his Mumbai residence just a day before his 21-day parole was to end.

Jalees Ansari, a convict in the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blast case, has disappeared from his Mumbai residence just a day before his 21-day parole was to end. According to his family members, Jalees, 59, went missing from his Mominpura residence in central Mumbai on Thursday morning.

Jalees was granted parole for 21 days by the Supreme Court last month. His parole was slated to end on Friday and he was supposed to surrender before the Ajmer jail in Rajasthan. His son, however, on Thursday filed a missing person complaint with the police.

The crime branch of the Mumbai Police, Maharashtra ATS have launched a search operation as soon as Jalees’ son Zunaid told police that he is missing.

Who is Jalees Ansari aka ‘Dr Bomb’?

Jalees Ansari was a doctor by profession. The 59-year-old is called ‘Dr Bomb’ for his expertise in making bombs. The MBBS degree holder is serving a life term at Ajmer jail after being convicted in the 1993 Rajdhani serial bomb blast case in Rajasthan on the intervening night of December 5 and 6 at six locations.

He was first arrested by the CBI in 1994 and was behind the bars since then. He was arrested for his role in planting a bomb int he Rajdhani Express. According to multiple media reports, Ansari was involved in over 50 blasts across the country.

Ansari was also involved in a blast in Pune and his associates were suspected to have planted bombs after the demolition of Babri Masjid in 1992 in Ayodhya. He was also tried for serial blasts in Hyderabad.

A Malegaon court had in 2008 sentenced him to ten years in jail for his involvement in bomb blast experiment below Girna river.

According to Ansari’s family, he left home for morning prayers on Thursday but didn’t return. His family members then approached the police assuming that he might be there for his mandatory morning visit. When they didn’t find Ansari at the police station, the police decided to take a missing person’s complaint and recorded the statements of his family members. Police said that they are scanning CCTV footage of the area.