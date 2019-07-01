Who is Dilip Kumar Ravidas? Jharkhand-based Sarpanch who earned PM Modi’s praise in Mann Ki Baat address

The state of Tamil Nadu is facing severe water shortages since last month. (Reuters Image)

Dilip Kumar Ravidas, a Sarpanch from Jharkhand, was astonished to hear that his name mentioned in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio address on Sunday. In the first address to the nation after the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed on the need for water conservation in the country. The Prime Minister also expressed concern over the fall in water levels of the major reservoirs and river basins across the country.

In an appeal, PM Modi urged all eminent people to come forward to create awareness on water conservation. He also asked the people to share knowledge of traditional methods of water conservation. During his speech, PM Modi highlighted the efforts of Dilip Kr Ravidas of Jharkhand, Pawan Gaurai of Belagavi, Sitanshu Mohan Parida of Bhubaneswar, Yash Sharma, Shahab Altaf, and many others.

A Sarpanch of Lupung Panchayat of Katakmasandi block in Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand, 30-year-old Ravidas is among those who took a lead in water conservation. Ravidas has taken a unique method in the conservation of water. He initiated a soakpit project which drains out wastewater into the ground by creating pits which not only conserves water but also helps Lupung Panchayat block water-logging in the area. The Lupung Panchayat has so far dug 50 soak pits.

In his speech, PM Modi said, “This is BirsaMunda’s land, where cohabiting in harmony with nature is a part of the culture………….there are several Sarpanchs across the country who have taken the lead in water conservation.”

“In a way, entire villages have grasped this opportunity as collective responsibility…………….for raising a ‘water temple,’ in their respective villages. As I’ve said, a collective effort begets massive positive results,” said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister also urged the citizens to use #JanShakti4JalShakti to upload their content relating to water conservation on social media platforms.

The PM’s address came at a time when several areas in the country are grappling with water shortage. The state of Tamil Nadu is facing a severe crisis since the last month. The shortage has hit normal life in Chennai with residences, offices and even businesses struggling to cope with the situation. Participating in a protest, the people of the state demanded a system to record rainwater stored. The protestors also asked the government to bring a comprehensive Groundwater Regulation Act.