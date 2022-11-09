Who is CJI Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud? All you need to know about the 50th Chief Justice of India

Justice Dhananjay Yeshwant Chandrachud took oath as the 50th Chief Justice of India on Wednesday. He took over as the head of India’s judiciary from Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, who demitted office after serving for 74 days, on Tuesday.

Here’s all you need to know about the new Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud:

-He was born on November 11, 1959 to Yeshwant Vishnu Chandrachud and mother Prabha Chandrachud. His father was the 16th CJI, and his mother, a singer at the All India Radio.

-He did his schooling from Saint Columba’s in Delhi, and graduated in economics and mathematics from St. Stephen’s College in Delhi.

-He obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Law from the Faculty of Law at Delhi University in 1982, and went on to earn an LL.M from Harvard University in 1983.

-He received the Joseph H Beale prize for securing the highest marks in the Conflict of Laws course, and stayed in Harvard until 1986 to complete his Doctorate in Juridical Sciences.

-After completion of studies, he was enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of Maharashtra.

-He was appointed as judge of Bombay High Court on March 29, 2000, and served as the Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court from October 13, 2013, until his elevation as a judge of the Supreme Court on May 13, 2016.

-He served as Additional Solicitor General of India from 1998-2000.

-His father YV Chandrachud was the longest serving CJI who was in office for about seven years and four months between 1978 to 1985. This is the first time in the history of the Supreme Court, that a father-son duo is occupying the highest seat in the judiciary.

-Interestingly, Justice DY Chandrachud overturned two of his father’s judgments – adultery and right to privacy – as a Supreme Court judge.

-The new CJI has been on the highest number of Constitution benches (five judges or more) set up to hear matters on constitutional importance, including, free speech, gender justice, privacy, human rights, environment, among others.

-He demits office on November 10, 2024.