Who is Bukkal Nawab, the SP MLC who dumped his party for BJP in Uttar Pradesh

Samajwadi Party MLC Bukkal Nawab was one of the politicians among three who left their parties to join the BJP on Monday. Other two leaders were MLCs Yashwant Singh of SP and Thakur Jaiveer Singh from Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party. The MLCs submitted their resignation just an hour before BJP chief Amit Shah reached the state capital Lucknow for a three-day tour, Indian Express reported. As per ANI, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav today accused the saffron party of luring the MLCs of Opposition parties through a “political conspiracy”. BSP supremo Mayawati also accused the BJP of misusing power and state machinery in order to target opposition parties and their legislators.

According to ANI, Bukkal Nawab, the founder president of Rashtriya Shia Samaj, was with the Samajwadi Party since 1992. He had been general secretary of the party twice. He had also contested in electoral politics two times but failed. Bukkal was sent to the Council in 2012 and also in 2016.

Naab was considered very close to Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav. Bukkal had begun his political career way back in 1989 when he won from the Daulatganj Ward in the Lucknow Nagar Nigam polls as an independent candidate. Till 2004, he served as General Secretary of the party, after which he was appointed as Chairman of the Labour Department with the status of a minister by the then SP government.

Bukkal had contested in Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections twice from the party for Lucknow West but lost on both occasions. He was elected to Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council in July 2012 on the seat which had fallen vacant after the resignation of Mayawati, who decided to go to Rajya Sabha after the defeat in Assembly polls.

Nawab landed in controversy in 2015 after his statement on the construction of Ram Mandir where he had offered Rs 10,00,000 as his statement was against party ideology. He was once again re-elected to Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council in June 2016. Last year, he had said that even while he was a Muslim, he was ready to donate Rs 10,00,000 for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, a Zee News report had said quoting ANI. “I am a Muslim and respect Lord Ram a lot, want a Ram Mandir in Ayodhya”, he was quoted as saying by the news agency.