The Centre has reconstituted NITI Aayog, appointing Ashok Kumar Lahiri as its new vice chairman along with four full-time members. The move signals a reshuffle at the government’s top policy advisory body at a time when it is playing an increasingly active role in shaping reforms.

Soon after his appointment, Lahiri met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who extended his congratulations to the new team via social media. The newly inducted full-time members include economist K V Raju, M Srinivas, Science and Technology Secretary Abhay Karandikar, and Gobardhan Das. They replace outgoing members V K Paul, V K Saraswat, Ramesh Chand and Arvind Virmani, while former Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba continues in his role.

Key appointments come at crucial policy moment

Lahiri will succeed Suman Bery, whose term is set to conclude later this month. Unlike Bery’s primarily academic and research-driven background, Lahiri brings a mix of administrative, economic and political experience, currently serving as a legislator in West Bengal.

His appointment comes at a time when the think tank is expanding its influence across sectors and emphasising coordination between the Centre and states. Lahiri has previously advocated for stronger collaboration across different levels of government to improve policy outcomes and implementation at the grassroots.

Experience across government and global institutions

Over the years, Lahiri has held several key positions in economic policymaking. He served as Chief Economic Advisor during the tenures of former prime ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh, and has worked with institutions such as the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

He has also been associated with the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy and the Asian Development Bank, and was part of the Fifteenth Finance Commission. His experience spans public finance, global economic policy and institutional governance.

In his writings, Lahiri has emphasised the importance of sustained economic reforms, fiscal discipline and investment in public services. He has also flagged concerns around excessive pre-election spending and its long-term impact on state finances, arguing for a more balanced and growth-oriented policy approach.