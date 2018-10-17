Who is Ashish Pandey? Ex-BSP MP’s son who brandished gun at Delhi’s Hyatt is an MBA from Australia, runs real estate business

Ashish’s uncle Pawan Pandey is a former MLA from Shiv Sena and is an accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case. (Source: IE)

In a shocking incident that has taken social media by storm, a video of the son of a former BSP MP brandishing a gun at guests and threatening them in the foyer of a five-star hotel in Delhi has gone viral on the internet. The accused, identified as Ashish Pandey from Lucknow, was booked on Tuesday. Ashish is the son of former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Rakesh Pandey and brother of Uttar Pradesh MLA Ritesh Pandey. The police have lodged an FIR against Pandey under the Arms Act and sections of the IPC, including those related to causing hurt (323), criminal intimidation (506) and using force with the intent to outrage the modesty of a woman (354).

Pandey, comes from an influential political family from Uttar Pradesh’s Ambedkar Nagar district. While his father was the former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP from Ambedkar Nagar, his brother Ritesh is a sitting MLA from Jalalpur Assembly seat in Ambedkar Nagar.

According to a report by Times of India, Ashish did his Masters in Business Administration from Australia while a report by The Indian Express states that he currently runs a real estate business. According to the police, Ashish doesn’t hold any position in the political party and there are no criminal charges against him yet.

His father had won the 2002 Assembly elections on a Samajwadi Party ticket from Jalalpur seat and later contested the 2009 parliamentary elections from Ambedkar Nagar on a BSP ticket and won. He had also contested the 2007 Assembly elections from Jalalpur seat on a Samajwadi Party ticket, but had lost.

Ashish’s uncle Pawan Pandey is a former MLA from Shiv Sena and is an accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case. He is currently out on bail and was elected to the Assembly in 1991 from Akbarpur constituency – then a part of Faizabad district – on a Shiv Sena ticket. Pawan had also contested 2014 Lok Sabha election from Sultanpur parliamentary constituency but had lost.

Ashish’s other uncle Krishna Kumar Pandey alias Kakku Pandey, also contested the 2007 assembly election from Akbarpur on an Apna Dal ticket and lost. He is currently in the Congress.

A look-out circular has been issued against Ashish and a Delhi Police team reached Lucknow on Tuesday to probe into the incident. “A Delhi Police team has arrived here and the UP police is extending full cooperation,” Deputy Inspector General (law and order) Pravin Kumar said in Lucknow.

The Delhi Police said the complaint about the incident was received Monday from the assistant security manager of the Hyatt Regency hotel in RK Puram.