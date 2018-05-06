Who is Anand Piramal? Know about the man set to marry Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani

Anand proposed to Isha in at a temple in Mahabaleshwar.

Isha Ambani, daughter of India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, is all set to marry her long time friend Anand Piramal, the son of Piramal Enterprise chairman Ajay Piramal. As per an IANS report, Anand proposed to Isha at a temple in Mahabaleshwar. Later, the couple celebrated the occasion with their parents and family members, including Isha’s brothers Akash and Anant.

Currently, Anand serves as an Executive Director of Piramal Group and is responsible for its real estate business. The Piramal scion is actively involved in group strategy, values and organisation development. Before joining his father Ajay Piramal’s business, Anand founded a start-up called Piramal eSwasthya, which aspires to democratise healthcare.

Anand is graduate from University of Pennsylvania and holds an MBA from Harvard Business School. Actively engaged in several of Piramal Foundation’s activities, Anand has been the youngest President of the Indian Merchant Chamber – Youth Wing.

As per his profile on Piramal.com (official website of the group), Anand played a pivotal role in acquisition of prime land parcels across Mumbai and creating a team for a number of projects. In 2015, Anand raised $434 million from Goldman Sachs and Warburg Pincus for the growth of the company. This was one of the largest private equity investments in real estate in the country.

In 2018, Anand was awarded the Hurun Real Estate Unicorn of the Year 2017 by Hurun India and Young Business Leader award by Hello! magazine. “The awards recognize Anand’s role in steering Piramal Group’s successful foray into the real estate industry and growing Piramal Realty to one of the most admired real estate companies,” his profile on the website reads.

Anand recently made news when he thanked his would-be father-in-law Mukesh Ambani for pushing him to become an entrepreneur. Speaking at an event in Mumbai, Anand, 25, revealed he had taken Mukesh’s advice when he was confused between joining consultation or banking.

Mukesh advised Anand to be an entrepreneur in the long term and start right away.

As per IANS, the couple will get married in December this year.

Isha is on the Boards of Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail. She was inducted into the family business after graduating in Psychology and South Asian studies from Yale University in October 2014. Isha’s twin brother Akash recently got engaged to Shloka Mehta, who is the daughter of diamantaire Russell Mehta. He heads Rosy Blue Diamonds, one of the country’s leading diamond companies.

Anand’s father is the Chairman of Piramal Group and Shriram Group. Together, the two groups have a combined market cap of USD 13.12 billion and revenue of USD 4.53 billion. The family-owned Piramal Group is a global business conglomerate with interests in pharma, financial services, real estate, information services, glass packaging. The organisation has its branches across 30 countries.