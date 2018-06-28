Who is Amul R Thapar? Indian origin man who could be next US Supreme Court judge

Thapar, 49, is one of the 25 shortlisted judges on Trump’s Supreme Court List.

Indian origin Amul R Thapar is among the 25 shortlisted judges US President Donald Trump could nominate to replace Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, various US media organisations have reported. The development comes after 81-year-old Justice Kennedy announced his retirement from the US Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Thapar, 49, is one of the 25 shortlisted judges on Trump’s Supreme Court List. Trump had also chosen Thapar for the District of Kentucky and District Judge last year. Thapar, Nation’s first Article III judge of South Asian descent, is son of Indian-American immigrants. He was confirmed by the Senate 52-44.

Nominated by President George W. Bush on February 17, 2006, Amul R. Thapar was confirmed by the United States Senate to serve as United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky on March 13, 2006 and sworn in on March 20, 2006. He earlier worked as an Assistant United States Attorney in the Southern District of Ohio. During his tenure, Thapar made headlines when he assembled a team of agents and investigators to serve as the Southern Ohio Mortgage Fraud Task Force. He was successful in prosecuting approximately 40 defendants engaged in mortgage fraud. In 2005, Thapar led a successful investigation and prosecution into a conspiracy ring that provided illegal aliens with state-issued driver’s licenses.

Early career

Thapar worked as an Assistant United States Attorney for the District of Columbia between 1999-2000. The Indian origin judge also worked for law firms of Williams & Connolly in Washington, Sanders & Dempsey in Cincinnati, Ohio D.C., and Squire. Between 1994 and 1997, Thapar served as a law clerk to the Honorable S. Arthur Spiegel, who sits on the United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, and the Honorable Nathaniel R. Jones, who sat on the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit.

Study

Thapar received his undergraduate degree from Boston College and law degree from the University of California. He has teaching experience at the University of Cincinnati College of Law and the Georgetown University Law Center in Washington, D.C.