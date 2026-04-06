Ex-MLA Amit Jogi, son of Chhattisgarh’s former CM, the late Ajit Jogi, faces life imprisonment after the Chhattisgarh High Court convicted him as the key conspirator in the 2003 murder of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) treasurer Ram Avtar Jaggi. The April 2 (Thursday) ruling by Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Arvind Kumar Verma overturned a 2010 trial court acquittal, slamming it as “palpably illegal, perverse and contrary to evidence”. Amit appealed to the Supreme Court on April 6 (Monday), with a hearing slated for April 20, keeping his political fate in limbo.

From dynasty heir to controversy magnet

Born into power, Amit Jogi grew under his father Ajit Jogi’s shadow, Chhattisgarh‘s first CM from 2000-2003 and a Congress heavyweight. A US-trained software engineer, Amit plunged into politics, clinching the Marwahi seat in 2003 and 2008 on Congress tickets from the family bastion. He briefly defected to NCP amid tensions before returning, but scandals dogged him- fake degree claims (later quashed) and mining scam probes implicating the Jogis eroded his shine. Losses in 2013 and 2018 sidelined him, yet he lingered as a youth face until this verdict struck.

The 2003 killing: Rally threat turns deadly

On June 4, 2003, Ram Avtar Jaggi was gunned down in Raipur returning from an NCP meeting planning a June 10 mega-rally expected to draw massive crowds- seen as a direct challenge to Ajit Jogi’s rule. Local police first probed it as robbery, nabbing five suspects. But 2004’s CBI takeover flipped the script: a political hit orchestrated to neutralize the threat. Shooter Chiman Singh executed it under a conspiracy involving Amit Jogi, Yahya Dhebar, Abhay Goel and Feroz Sidhique, leveraging Amit’s clout as CM’s son.

Legal rollercoaster: Acquittals, appeals and Reversal

Trial court convicted 18 co-accused to life terms but spared Amit, citing insufficient proof despite identical evidence. CBI’s 2011 High Court appeal failed on delay grounds; Supreme Court remanded it for merits last November 6. Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) lawyer Vaibhav Goverdhan decried the acquittal as a ‘miscarriage of justice’ built on ‘assumptions and guesswork,’ insisting Amit hatched and commanded the plot.

The bench eviscerated the trial judge for artificial distinctions between Amit and convicts, affirming, “Amit Jogi was the mastermind…commanding position being the son of the then Chief Minister.” His influence allegedly rigged police to fake assailant IDs. Amit has been convicted under IPC Sections 302 (murder) and 120B (conspiracy).