Who is Altaf Bukhari? The man who could be next Jammu and Kashmir CM

By: | Published: November 21, 2018 7:56 PM

Altaf Bukhari has claimed that in Jammu and Kashmir, PDP, National Conference and the Congress may come together for the government formation.

Altaf Bukhari, PDP leader Altaf Bukhari, pdp, jammu and kashmir, congress, national conference, mehbooba muftiAltaf Bukhari (ANI)

PDP leader Altaf Bukhari has claimed that in Jammu and Kashmir his party along with National Conference and the Congress may come together for the government formation in the state. However, there is no official confirmation yet.

According to several media reports, speculations are rife that Atlaf Bukhari may become CM if this government formation takes place.

However, Bukhari has denied reports that he is the front-runner for CM’s chair. “There is no such thing. The chief minister will be from among the leaders. This issue is not about chief ministership,” he was quoted as saying by PTI. He added that the alliance was being formed to address the Kashmir issue. When asked about when the alliance would be formed, he said as per the agency, “It should be made very soon. Nothing has been planned for today in view of Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations.”

Who is Altaf Bukhari?

– He is MLA from Amira Kadal constituency in Srinagar

– He was the richest candidate in the state during 2014 Assembly polls with asset of Rs 84 crore

– The former finance minister, he has also held a number of portfolios including education, labour and R&B in previous governments when PDP was in power.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Who is Altaf Bukhari? The man who could be next Jammu and Kashmir CM
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
RAIL TALES
Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition