Who is Altaf Bukhari? The man who could be next Jammu and Kashmir CM

Altaf Bukhari (ANI)

PDP leader Altaf Bukhari has claimed that in Jammu and Kashmir his party along with National Conference and the Congress may come together for the government formation in the state. However, there is no official confirmation yet.

According to several media reports, speculations are rife that Atlaf Bukhari may become CM if this government formation takes place.

However, Bukhari has denied reports that he is the front-runner for CM’s chair. “There is no such thing. The chief minister will be from among the leaders. This issue is not about chief ministership,” he was quoted as saying by PTI. He added that the alliance was being formed to address the Kashmir issue. When asked about when the alliance would be formed, he said as per the agency, “It should be made very soon. Nothing has been planned for today in view of Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations.”

Who is Altaf Bukhari?

– He is MLA from Amira Kadal constituency in Srinagar

– He was the richest candidate in the state during 2014 Assembly polls with asset of Rs 84 crore

– The former finance minister, he has also held a number of portfolios including education, labour and R&B in previous governments when PDP was in power.