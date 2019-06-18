Who is Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury? Berhampore MP tipped to be Congress leader in Lok Sabha

Congress Leader in Lok Sabha: With the first session of Lok Sabha commencing on Monday after the Lok Sabha elections, Congress is yet to decide on who will be their leader in the Lower House of Parliament. With 52 MPs, the party may not get the rank of the leader of the Opposition, for which the minimum required number is 54. Their previous leader in the House, Efforts are on within the party to decide on a face to lead the party in Lok Sabha, succeeding Mallikarjun Kharge who lost the election this time. As per reports, Congress leader from West Bengal and Berhampore MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is the front runner for the post. Others in the reckoning include K Suresh and Shashi Tharoor. Earlier, there were speculations that Congress president Rahul Gandhi may take up the post after he offered his resignation from party's top post. But with the Congress top decision-making body refusing to accept his resignation, that speculation is also over. Tharoor, an MP from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala has said he is ready to take up the job of the Congress leader in Lok Sabha if it is offered to him. Even as the party met today, there was no discussion on who will be he party leader in Lok Sabha, PTI reported, adding that the deliberations instead focussed on the Lok Sabha Speaker election and the 'one nation, one election' issue. The report, citing sources, said that the decision to elect the party's leader in the Lower House of Parliament will be taken by Sonia Gandhi. Speaking to reporters earlier in the day, Choudhury\u00a0 said as per Indian Express, "A decision on the issue of Congress\u2019s leader in Lok Sabha will be taken soon by Sonia Gandhi. The matter did not come up for discussion today.\u201d However, some television media reports claimed that the Congress has finalised Chowdhury's name as its leader in the Lok Sabha.\u00a0If it was any indication, Chowdhury was seen occupying the seat on the front right corner of the Opposition benches. The seat is occupied by an MP appointed as the Leader of the Opposition. It was allotted to Kharge who was the Leader of the Congress in the 16th Lok Sabha. Who is Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury? An MP from Berhampore, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury joined the Congress when Rajiv Gandhi was the Prime Minister. In 1991, he unsuccessfully contested from Nabagram contituency for Lok Sabha, but won the seat in five years later in 1996. In 1999, he contested from Berhampore and won, defeating his nearest rival Pramothes Mukherjee of the Revolutionary Socialist Party by a margin of 95,391 votes. After this, he served the party in various capacities. In 2012, he was inducted in the UPA government led by PM Manmohan Singh when he served as Minister of State for Railways. He currently holds the post of president of the West Bengal unit of the Congress.