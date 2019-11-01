Who is Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Quraishi? The new Caliph of terror group ISIS to succeed al-Baghdadi

The ISIS has announced Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Quraishi as the new Caliph of the outfit. (Representational pic. Indian Express)

Islamic State new leader: Dreaded terror group Islamic State has confirmed the death of its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. It also announced that Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Quraishi will be the new Caliph of the outfit.

Baghdadi led the ISIS since 2014 and became the world’s most wanted man. He was killed in an operation by the US special forces in Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib on Sunday.

In a statement issued yesterday, the terror group’s legislative and consultative body also confirmed that its previous spokesman Abu Hassan al-Muhajir was killed in another raid the following day and vowed to avenge the killings.

Who is Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Quraishi

Little is known about Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Quraishi who has been appointed as the new Caliph of terror group ISIS. Hashimi is said to have been a key member of the Islamic State terror group and considered close to Baghdadi. However, his name was rarely mentioned as a possible successor the multiple times that al-Baghdadi was reported killed.

His appointment as the second caliph of ISIS was announced on October 31, 2019, less than a week after the death of al-Baghdadi. The real identity of the new ISIS chief is unknown to the world. His name al-Qurashi is believed to be a nom de guerre which means he has used this assumed name to engage in war and kept his real identity hidden.

The second ISIS chief’s name suggests that like al-Baghdadi, he traces his lineage to Muhammad’s tribe of Quraysh. According to the terror group, al-Quraishi is a veteran in fighting against Western nations. He is religiously educated and experienced commander.

Hisham al-Hashemi, an Iraqi expert on ISIS told AFP that no one knows much about al-Quraishi except that he is the leading judge of ISIS and he heads the Sharia committee.