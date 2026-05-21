Abhijeet Dipke is the founder and public face of the satirical ‘Cockroach Janata Party,’ an online political movement that went viral on internet after turning a reported “cockroach” remark about unemployed youth into a meme-driven campaign. Dipke is a 30-year-old political communication strategist from Maharashtra’s Pune with a background in journalism and public relations, and he has previously volunteered with the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) social media team.

The official account of the ‘Cockroach Janata Party’ has been blocked as the information has been shared by Abhijeet Dipke on X today.

As expected Cockroach Janta Party’s account has been withheld in India. pic.twitter.com/44ymllnSMJ — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) May 21, 2026

Who is Abhijeet Dipke?

Dipke’s work has focused on narrative building, public messaging and digital political communication. Publicly available profiles and related information say he studied journalism in Pune for his undergraduate degree and later pursued a master’s in Public Relations (PR) at Boston University. Reports also say he worked with AAP’s social media team between 2020 and 2023, where he was involved in meme-based digital campaigning.

Dipke on the ‘viral’ response

Abhijeet Dipke said the surge of attention around the Cockroach Janata Party took him completely by surprise, admitting that the movement began as “a completely random thought” and that he “had not anticipated such a massive response.” He added that the scale of the reaction has been so overwhelming that he “have not slept for the last three days,” calling it hard to believe that “a joke would become such a big thing on the internet.” Dipke said the deeper message behind the response is young Indians’ frustration with mainstream politics, arguing that “no political party has done anything for them in the last few years,” and suggesting that this disillusionment is why so many have signed up as “cockroaches.”

Dipke posted on X and said, “I see even some non-BJP voices criticising CJP, saying we are turning movements into a joke and actually not doing anything. Before speaking about CJP, ask yourself one thing, would you be willing to take the risks that I am taking right now?.”

World’s largest party they said🤭 pic.twitter.com/Yogr9Ig0GM — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) May 20, 2026

Why he is in the spotlight?

Abhijeet Dipke is now facing backlash because the ‘Cockroach Janata Party’ has been seen by some critics as trivialising serious political and social issues. In response, Dipke has defended the movement, posting that critics should ask themselves whether they would be willing to take the risks he is taking. That line has become central to the current debate around whether the group is satire, protest or political performance.

Critic slams Dipke’s ‘risks’ claim

A user on X mocked Abhijeet Dipke’s talk of “taking risks,” writing, “This is what they call- becoming a martyr by clipping your nails.” The post went on to say that Dipke is “sitting in America and taking ‘risks’ on Instagram,” calling it “a spectacle,” and contrasted that with people in India who oppose the government’s policies, face FIRs, and even go to jail without turning it into a performance. The user concluded by saying, “Narcissism is a virus, it quickly takes root in the mind.”

ALSO READ Meet the Cockroach Janata Party: The satirical political movement suddenly winning over Gen Z

Manifesto of ‘Cockroach Janata Party’

The Cockroach Janata Party’s manifesto is a satirical 5-point platform that mixes humour with sharp political criticism. It calls itself secular, socialist, democratic, lazy and includes a ban on post-retirement Rajya Sabha seats for Chief Justices, 50 per cent reservation for women in Parliament without increasing the size of the House and a 20-year ban on defecting MLAs and MPs. It also demands that CBSE scrap rechecking fees, which it calls blatant corruption, and says it supports students affected by the NEET controversy, while its membership criteria are deliberately tongue-in-cheek, welcoming those who are “unemployed, lazy, chronically online” and can “rant professionally.”

What the movement is all about?

The ‘Cockroach Janata Party’ presents itself as a satirical youth platform, not a conventional political party. It has quickly built an online following through reels, slogans, manifesto posts and meme-based messaging that speaks to unemployment, frustration with mainstream politics and Gen Z humour.

Why people are reacting strongly on social media?

The group’s rapid rise has drawn both support and criticism because it mixes humour with politically charged claims. Its online manifesto includes sharp promises such as stopping post-retirement Rajya Sabha (RS) rewards for chief justices, acting against vote deletion, pushing women’s reservation and penalising political defections. That combination has made Dipke a talking point- to supporters, he is giving young people a voice; to critics, he is turning politics into spectacle.

Abhijeet Dipke is not a mainstream politician but a digital political communicator who has built a viral satirical movement out of online frustration. His current backlash comes from the same thing that made him famous- a provocative, internet-first style that has made the ‘Cockroach Janata Party’ impossible to ignore.