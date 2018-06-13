Who is Abhay Thipsay? Former Bombay High Court Judge who joined Congress

The retired judge added he needed a platform and Congress was the oldest political party in the country.

Justice (R) Abhay Thispay, a former Judge of Bombay and Allahabad high courts, has joined the Congress after meeting party president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday. Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan confirmed Thispay’s induction in the party. Speaking to The Indian Express, Thispay said it is important to fight communal forces and communalism. The retired judge added he needed a platform and Congress was the oldest political party in the country. Saying he had enough opportunity to join the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Thispay started his career in judicial service in 1987. He was elevated to Bombay High Court as an Additional Judge on Mar 17, 2011. Later, he was transferred to the Allahabad High Court.

Here are some highlights of Thispay’s service to India’s judicial service:

– Graduated in Law and enrolled as an Advocate on Nov 05, 1979. Practiced in various Civil and Criminal Courts at Mumbai.

-Appointed in Judicial Service of the State of Maharashtra on Aug 26, 1987. Promoted to the Senior Branch of the Judicial Service on Sep 01, 1994.

– Appointed as Principal District and Sessions Judge, Jalgaon in December, 2007.

– Elevated to the High Court, Bombay as Additional Judge on Mar 17, 2011.

– Transferred to Allahabad High Court and took oath on May 02, 2016.

During his career, Thispay presided over several high-profile cases including Sohrabuddin encounter and Best Bakery case. During his tenure as a judge of the City Civil and Sessions Court, Thispay presided over the Vadodara Best Bakery retrial, a case transferred to Mumbai from Gujarat. The retired justice convicted nine and acquitted eight accused in the case in 2006. Fourteen people were killed in the Best Bakery firing incident which took place on March 1, 2002.

Justice Thipsay had also ruled on four bail applications in the 2005 Sohrabuddin Shaikh alleged fake encounter case. Fifteen of 38 accused were discharged including BJP president Amit Shah and Gulab Chand Katariya.