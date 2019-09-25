“Who is a bigger goon than me”: Ex-UP minister Om Prakash Rajbhar takes on Brajesh Singh and Mukhtar Ansari

He also trained his guns at the ruling BJP and accused the party of following the footsteps of the Congress (File)

Former Uttar Pradesh minister and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar has courted controversy on Wednesday when he called himself the biggest goon in the country and described Brajesh Singh and Mukhtar Ansari as his courtiers. Addressing a public rally in Hardoi, Rajbhar said, “Somebody is frightening with a salon razor. Someone is frightening with an arrow and a bow. Someone is staring with eyes. This is Om Prakash Rajbhar. I have seen your stab, your arrow and bow.”

“Let alone Uttar Pradesh, who is a bigger goon than me in the country. Brajesh Singh and Mukhtar Ansari are my courtiers. These people consider me as their elder brother,” Rajbhar added in an apparent reference to Brajesh Singh and mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari.

While Singh is BJP MLA from Deoband, Mukhtar Ansari has been an MLA from Mau for a record five times. Ansari has several criminal cases against him including those of murders and attempts to murder.

The SBSP leader also came down heavily on the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, accusing Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of protecting former Union minister Chinmayanand who has been accused of rape by a law student. He accused the BJP of following the footsteps of the Congress. “People are being shown fear of CBI and SIT. The government is trying to save Chinmayanand by showing fear of SIT to the victim,” he alleged.

Rajbhar is known for making controversial statements. Rajbhar was removed from the Uttar Pradesh cabinet by CM Yogi Adityanath a day after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections concluded for making embarrassing statements against the BJP. While campaigning for his party, Rajbhar had said that BJP members should be “thrashed” with shoes.

He was later booked for allegedly using provocative language against the ruling BJP during a public meeting.

Last year, Rajbhar faced the public ire for saying Rajputs and Yadavs consumed more liquor than others. “The maximum blame is put on Rajbhars, but the maximum liquor is consumed by Yadavs and Rajputs,” he had said.