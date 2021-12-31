Who got ‘kar sevaks’ shot? Amit Shah invokes 1990 incident to target SP in Ayodhya

Amit Shah added that after the Yogi government came to power in the state, those who used to force people to migrate are themselves fleeing the state.

BJP leader and Union home minister Amit Shah today targeted the Samajwadi Party over its role in the Ayodhya movement and asked why ‘Ram Lalla’ had to stay in a tent for so many years and who shot ‘Kar Sewaks’. Addressing a rally in Ayodhya, Shah asked people to remember these things when they cast their vote.

“There used to be three ‘P’s in SP’s rule- 1. Pariwarwad (Dynasty), 2. Pakshapat (partiality), 3. Palayan (Escape). Whereas the Bharatiya Janata Party runs on the basis of three ‘V’s- 1. Vikas (Development), 2. Vyapar (Business) and 3. Saanskritik Virasat (Cultural Heritage),” he said, adding to the string of analogies and acronyms that the Home minister appears to have deployed against the Samajwadi Party.

Attacking the opposition parties, Shah said, “This bua-babua and Congress party can never develop UP. During the rule of SP, goons and mafia dominated the entire state. Our people were forced to flee.”

He added that after the Yogi government came to power in the state, those who used to force people to migrate are themselves fleeing the state. He claimed that the police used to fear the Mafia but today the Mafias surrender before the police.

“Congress, SP and BSP made a lot of efforts during their rule to prevent the construction of the grand temple of Shri Ram. You can recall that these people got kar sevaks shot. They lathi-charged Ram sevaks and even threw them in the Saryu river,” he said, reminding people of the 1990 incident when then CM Mulayam Singh Yadav had ordered police to fire upon protesting kar sevaks for allegedly violating law and order.

Shah today also offered prayers at Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya and met Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, President of Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. He later also addressed a rally in Sant Kabir Nagar.