‘Who funded Jamia shooter?’ Rahul Gandhi raises questions over Delhi shooting incident

Rahul Gandhi on Friday questioned the source of Jamia shooter’s funding. (File Photo. Indian Express)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday questioned how a minor reached the peaceful site of protest in Jamia and brandished a gun at the protesters. Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Rahul also questioned the source of his funding.

“Who paid the Jamia shooter?” Rahul asked when reporters questioned him about Thursday’s incident wherein a minor opened fire at protesters in Jamia Nagar area of Delhi, injuring one. The juvenile pointed a pistol towards the protesters and shouted “yeh lo azadi’. As soon as the police caught him, he opened fire, injuring a Jamia student. The student, identitied as Shahdab, suffered bullet injuries in his left hand. His condition is said to be stable now.

Soon after the incident, Rahul took to Twitter to target the BJP and Modi government. Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, he wrote, “I cannot teach you violence, as I do not believe in it. I can only teach you not to bow your heads before anyone, even at the cost of your life.”

The shooter also raised slogans like ‘Delhi Police zindabad’, ‘desh mein jo rahega, vande Mataram kehna hoga’ (If you want to stay in the country, you have to say Vande Mataram).

Other opposition leaders also attacked the BJP saying the shooter was motivated by hate speeches of BJP leaders and demanded to arrest MoS for Finance Anurag Thakur. Thakur has been banned by the Election Commission for 72 hours in Delhi for violating the Model Code of Conduct at an election rally where slogans were raised which translated to shoot the traitors.

The Aam Aadmi Party demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah, calling him the “most incompetent Home Minister India has ever seen”. The party alleged that the BJP wants to postpone the February 8 Assembly elections in Delhi fearing defeat and thus it wants to create a riot-like situation in the city.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leaders led by its president Sonia Gandhi held a protest outside the Parliament against the CAA, NRC and NPR.