Who controls Dera Sacha Sauda in Ram Rahim’s absence? Here’s the surprising answer

The mystery over who controls the operations of Dera Sacha Sauda in Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s absence may have just been solved. While it was earlier reported that either Honeypreet Insaan or Congress ex-MLA Harminder Singh Jassi, whose daughter is married to the Dera head’s son, could be one of the person’s controlling the mammoth organisation. However, a number of reports now claim that Ram Rahim’s mother, Naseeb Kaur, is now heading the organisation. A 70-year-old Naseeb travels to the Dera headquarters on Sunday, Times of India and India.com have reported.

The answer to the question came almost six months after Ram Rahim was convicted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court last year for raping two of his devotees inside the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters. Ram Rahim is currently serving a 20-year jail sentence.

After Ram Rahim’s conviction, Naseeb had announced that Jasmeet Insan, her grandson, would be the next person to lead Dera. Jasmeet had also headed Dera in 2007 during Ram Rahim’s absence. Currently, Naseeb is the one controlling Dera functions after 45-member core committee of the institution became largely defunct.

Dera’s chairperson Vipassana Insan and Spokesman Dr Aditya Insan, the two very known faces from the sect, also went underground after being identified one among the key people behind the Panchkula violence which led to deaths of almost 30 people. Earlier, Ram Rahim’s mother Nasib Kaur, in a closed-door meeting, had announced that Jasmeet Insan will be nominated as the next Dera chief. As per a report, the announcement was made during Dera core committee meeting.

If Jasmit is announced as the next head of Dera, he will become the fourth person to lead the organisation. Before Ram Rahim, Shah Mastana Ji, who founded the organisation and Sant Satnam Ji, its second master, have headed the organisation. As per government’s records, Dera Sacha Sauda owns properties worth Rs 1,453 crore in Sirsa. In the entire Haryana, the organisation owns properties worth around Rs 1,600 crore across the state. The Haryana government has not estimated the cost of properties Dera owns outside of Haryana.