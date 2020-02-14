Who benefitted most and what’s outcome of probe? Rahul Gandhi asks Modi government on Pulwama attack anniversary

Rahul Gandhi questions Modi government on Pulwama attack anniversary.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Modi government over Pulwama terror attack. Taking to Twitter, Rahul paid tribute to Pulwama martyrs and questioned the outcome of the probe into the terror attack. He also asked who benefitted the most from the attack and who all in the government have been held accountable for security lapses.

“Today as we remember our 40 CRPF martyrs in the Pulwama Attack, let us ask: 1. Who benefitted the most from the attack? 2. What is the outcome of the inquiry into the attack? 3. Who in the BJP Govt has yet been held accountable for the security lapses that allowed the attack?” he tweeted.

In February 2019, 40 CRPF personnel were martyred when Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terrorist Adeel Ahmed Dar, driving an explosive-laden car, hit their convoy on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

Meanwhile, a memorial will be inaugurated at the Lethpora camp today to pay homage to the jawans who lost their lives in the terror attack. The names of all the 40 personnel along with their pictures will be part of the memorial along with the motto of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) — ‘Seva and Nishtha’ (Service and Loyalty).

Meanwhile, CPI(M) leader Mohammed Salim said there was no need to build a memorial as it only reminds the country of incompetence in failing to stop the attack.

“We don’t need a memorial to remind us of our incompetence. The only thing we need to know is how 80kg of RDX got past the international borders to the ‘most militarised zone on earth’ and exploded in Pulwama,” Salim tweeted.