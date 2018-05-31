‘Who are you?’ When victim of Thoothukudi violence left Rajinikanth red-faced

Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth meets those who got injured during Tuticorin police firing, at a government hospital in Tuticorin. (Source: PTI)

Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth visited the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital (TMCH) on Tuesday and blamed anti-social elements for the violence during anti-Sterlite protests last week that resulted in 13 deaths in police firing. The 67-year-old actor, however, was left red-faced by a victim who asked Rajinikanth: ‘Who are you?’

According to a report by The Hindu, Rajinikanth is not the only celebrity to have faced this embarrassment. The victim in question here is 21-year-old K Santosh Raj, a B.Com graduate from Pandaarampatti near Thoothukudi. He had formed the All College Students’ Federation which played an important role in anti-Sterlite protests. On May 22, he was reportedly came under attack along with other members of his group and suffered a head injury and multiple blows during the lathi charge.

Since then, he has been undergoing treatment at Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital. The report added that Raj has been asking embarrassing questions to VIPs visiting the victims. He reportedly raised a similar question to Minister ‘Kadambur’ C, leaving him confused.

When Rajinikanth was asked this question, he smiled and moved on. But, the actor’s fans took to Twitter and hashtag #NaandhaanpaRajinikanth (I am Rajinikanth) kept trending for several hours.

The actor called for a Jayalalithaa-style ‘iron fist’ policy to crush anti-social elements in the interest of Tamil Nadu during his visit. He said that the problem started only after police came under attack from such anti-social elements.

He also slammed the alleged attack on policemen during a protest by pro-Tamil outfits last month, when they agitated against holding IPL matches in Chennai till the Cauvery Management Board was formed. “Tamil Nadu will become a graveyard if there is a protest for everything,” the actor said.

However, the actor said that he is not in favour of chief minister K Palaniswami’s resignation over the issue.

“The attack on the Collector’s office and setting on fire (Sterlite) quarters was not done by the common people. Some anti-social elements infiltrated (the protesting locals). It is their handiwork,” he said and expressed grief that ‘this noble protest’ had ended on a bloody note.