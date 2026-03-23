Fielding celebrities in elections is not new in India, but Kerala is seeing something rare this time. Two contestants who became famous through the same reality show are now contesting elections for the same political alliance.

Akhil Marar, the winner of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5, is contesting from Thrikkakkara as a candidate of the Twenty20 party, which is part of the NDA alliance. At the same time, Robin Radhakrishnan, a popular contestant from Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4, is contesting as a BJP candidate from Kundara.

The NDA alliance in Kerala has been actively fielding celebrities in different constituencies. Earlier, Twenty20 had announced actresses and Bigg Boss contestants Veena Nair and Lakshmi Priya as candidates. However, both had to step back after it was found that their names were not in the voter list, making them ineligible to contest. This created last-minute trouble for the party and raised questions about how candidates were selected.

Veena Nair was supposed to contest from Ettumanoor and Lakshmi Priya was named for Perumbavoor. After both were dropped. This mix of cinema, reality TV fame, and politics has made the Kerala elections more interesting, especially with faces that people already recognise from television.

Who is Akhil Marar?

Akhil Marar is a filmmaker and reality TV star from Kollam district in Kerala. Before entering films, he worked in the medical field as a company representative. Later, he explored small business and agriculture before moving into cinema.

He made his directorial debut with Oru Thathvika Avalokanam, released in 2021, received attention for its political satire. However, his biggest breakthrough came in 2023 when he won Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5, hosted by Mohanlal. The win brought him massive popularity and a strong fan base. In 2026, he stepped into politics, becoming a candidate for the Thrikkakkara constituency under the Twenty20 party within the NDA alliance.

Who is Robin Radhakrishnan?

Robin Radhakrishnan, often known as “Dr. Machaan,” first became popular on social media through short motivational videos aimed at young people. His style and messaging earned him recognition, including a youth achievement award.

He later gained wide fame through Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4 in 2022. His outspoken nature and dramatic moments made him one of the most talked-about contestants, even though he was removed from the show after a physical altercation. He continued to stay in the public eye through interviews and online content.

In February 2026, he joined the BJP and soon after was announced as an NDA candidate from Kundara. Like Akhil Marar, he is now trying to turn his popularity into political support, especially among young voters.