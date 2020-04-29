White House unfollows PM Modi, President Kovind on Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump together at The White House. (File Photo)

Just a few weeks ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the only Prime Minister in the world to be followed by The White House on Twitter. The development created a buzz as PM Modi was the only non-American leader to be followed by the White House. However, it has now emerged that the Twitter handle of The White House, the official residence of the United States President Dnald Trump, no longer follows the Prime Minister of the world’s largest democracy.

Besides the Prime Minister, The White House has also unfollowed President Ram Nath Kovind and the Prime Minister’s office, besides the Twitter handle of the Indian Embassy in the USA. The White House account on the microblogging site is followed by over 22 million people.

The White House’s official Twitter account now follows a total of 13 people. None among these 13 accounts are linked to India or any nation other than the US or any non-American individual. The 13 accounts followed by The White House include President Trump, his office POTUS, his wife Melania, Vice President Mike Pence and others who are directly linked to the President.

The rare move to follow PM Modi by The White House came just after India agreed to Trump’s request to allow the export of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to the US to treat coronavirus patients. It was also seen as a reflection of the growing mutual trust between two friends following Trump’s visit to India in the last week of February and the lavish welcome that was accorded to him during the trip.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is among the most active users of social media sites, particularly on Twitter which he uses to communicate with masses. He has over 55 million followers on Twitter. US President Trump is the only politician in the world who has more followers than PM Modi on the microblogging site. Trump has 79.8 million followers.